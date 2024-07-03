Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
672.01
544.12
385.57
466.27
477.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
672.01
544.12
385.57
466.27
477.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.21
3.32
6.68
0.84
1.45
Total Income
674.22
547.45
392.25
467.11
479.15
Total Expenditure
626.33
567.52
349.9
412.82
441.95
PBIDT
47.9
-20.08
42.34
54.28
37.19
Interest
14.62
11.57
10.2
8.18
12.9
PBDT
33.28
-31.65
32.14
46.11
24.29
Depreciation
8.92
6.82
5.87
5.82
5.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.11
0.11
4.39
10.05
6.79
Deferred Tax
5.97
0.41
-0.02
0.13
0
Reported Profit After Tax
18.28
-39
21.9
30.1
12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.33
-39
21.9
30.1
12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
5.91
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.33
-39
15.99
30.1
12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.7
-7.86
4.42
6.07
2.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.96
4.96
4.96
4.96
4.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.12
-3.69
10.98
11.64
7.78
PBDTM(%)
4.95
-5.81
8.33
9.88
5.08
PATM(%)
2.72
-7.16
5.67
6.45
2.51
