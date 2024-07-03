iifl-logo-icon 1
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

156.11
(-0.58%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

672.01

544.12

385.57

466.27

477.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

672.01

544.12

385.57

466.27

477.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.21

3.32

6.68

0.84

1.45

Total Income

674.22

547.45

392.25

467.11

479.15

Total Expenditure

626.33

567.52

349.9

412.82

441.95

PBIDT

47.9

-20.08

42.34

54.28

37.19

Interest

14.62

11.57

10.2

8.18

12.9

PBDT

33.28

-31.65

32.14

46.11

24.29

Depreciation

8.92

6.82

5.87

5.82

5.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.11

0.11

4.39

10.05

6.79

Deferred Tax

5.97

0.41

-0.02

0.13

0

Reported Profit After Tax

18.28

-39

21.9

30.1

12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

18.33

-39

21.9

30.1

12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

5.91

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

18.33

-39

15.99

30.1

12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.7

-7.86

4.42

6.07

2.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.96

4.96

4.96

4.96

4.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.12

-3.69

10.98

11.64

7.78

PBDTM(%)

4.95

-5.81

8.33

9.88

5.08

PATM(%)

2.72

-7.16

5.67

6.45

2.51

