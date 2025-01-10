Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.96
4.96
4.96
4.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.46
124.42
148.79
136.37
Net Worth
150.42
129.38
153.75
141.33
Minority Interest
Debt
136.96
127.86
106.87
80.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.35
2.87
10.16
10.05
Total Liabilities
298.73
260.11
270.78
232.19
Fixed Assets
168.55
140.43
119.62
109.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.98
10.62
7.78
6.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
98.09
96.24
129.91
100.13
Inventories
155.74
159.44
206.56
161.68
Inventory Days
138.4
100.16
Sundry Debtors
66.74
53.43
32.43
37.5
Debtor Days
21.72
23.23
Other Current Assets
37.5
41.87
36.46
24.59
Sundry Creditors
-133.38
-129.21
-127.24
-105.04
Creditor Days
85.25
65.07
Other Current Liabilities
-28.51
-29.29
-18.3
-18.6
Cash
20.08
12.82
13.48
15.52
Total Assets
298.7
260.11
270.79
232.19
