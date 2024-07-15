|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Jun 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 18Th June, 2024 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on M on day, isJ uly, I 2024 Key Intiormation pertaining to EGM Submission of the proceedings of 01/2024-25 Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 15th July, 2024 Submission of voting results alongwith scrutinizers report for EGM held on 15/07/2024 Outcome of the EGM Submission of altered (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.