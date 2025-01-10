To,

The Members,

Kriti Industries (India) Limited

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements:

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KRITI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules , 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act , 2013. Our Responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act , 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statement section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

S.No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Evaluation of Litigations and Tax Positions Our audit approach involved: - [Note No. 30(c) read with Note No. 2.2.9 to the standalone financial statements]: a) Obtaining an understanding of the current status of the key tax litigations/tax assessments; The Companys operations are subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities on a range of tax matters arising in the normal course of business including direct tax and indirect tax matters. Estimating the income tax expense also requires the Company to determine the probability of tax authorities accepting a particular tax treatment for potential tax exposures. These involve significant judgment by the Company to determine the possible outcome of the tax litigations and potential tax exposures, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the standalone financial statements. b) Evaluating the Companys assessment of the possible outcome of tax litigations, potential tax exposures and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements. We determined the above areas as a Key Audit Matter in view of associated uncertainty relating to the outcome of these matters. c) Examining communication received from various Tax Authorities/ Judicial forums and consultations carried out by the Company including with external tax experts for key tax litigations and follow up action thereon; d) Evaluating the status of the recent tax assessments / inquiries, results of previous tax assessments, legal precedence / judicial rulings and changes in the tax environment. This is performed to assess and challenge the Companys estimate of the possible outcome of key tax litigations. e) Evaluating the merit of the subject matter under consideration with reference to available independent legal / tax advice; and f) Review and analysis of evaluation of the contentions of the Company through discussions, collection of details of the subject matter under consideration and the likely outcome.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information (the Other Information"), but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis for accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of the users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, the auditor exercises professional judgment and maintains professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error; to design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks; and to obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify the opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our audit report. However, future events or conditions may cause an entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that , individually or in aggregate , makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2)

(A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure - B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 30(c) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There was no delay in transferring the amount, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 47 (vi) to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 47 (vii) to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The company has not paid any dividend during the current year as no dividend was declared for the previous year. As stated in Note 44 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the current year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Sec 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

"Annexure A" to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone ind AS financial statements to the members of Kriti industries (India) Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024, we further report that:

(i) (a) (A) As informed to us, the Company has maintained proper records, on yearly basis, showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) As informed to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the management of the Company has done physical verification of certain property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals in accordance with programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As informed to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, no material discrepancy has been noticed in the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks when compared with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a)(A) and 3(iii)(a)(B) is not applicable to the company.

(b) - (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the company has not made any investment, provided the guarantees or security or loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(b) to 3(iii)(f) is not applicable to the company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security or made any investments during the year as specified under Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted nor invited any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the provision of Section 73 to 76 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of the cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made detailed examinations of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation

given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed dues relating

to Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duties of Customs, Duties of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues payable which are outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, following dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duties of Excise or Value Added Tax has not been deposited on account of any dispute: -

Name of the Statute (Nature of the Dues) Forum where Matter is pending Period to which the amounts relates Amount (in H) Central Sales Tax High Court of MP 2005-06 7238189 Central Sales Tax High Court of MP 2006-07 1344795 Entry Tax High Court of MP 2007-08 1355843 Excise Duty Commissioner (Appeals) , Bhopal 2012-13 1561842 Excise Duty Commissioner (Appeals) , Bhopal 2013-14 2975540 Excise Duty CESTAT , New Delhi 2011-12 & 2012-13 6910490 Excise Duty CESTAT , New Delhi 2013-14 1903223 Excise Duty CESTAT , New Delhi 2016-17 506346 Central Sales Tax Deputy Commissioner, Indore 2014-15 269734 Central Sales Tax Additional Commissioner, Indore 2015-16 846438 Income Tax Asst. Director, IT, CPC , Bengaluru 2019-20 94170

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to information and explanations given to us by the management and according to the records of the company examined by us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings from any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans availed by the company were, prima-facie, applied by the company for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates, as defined in the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31st March 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associates (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31st March 2024.

(x) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on documents provided to us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment/private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debenture during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books of accounts and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on the company by its officers/employees or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the cost auditors / secretarial auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on document provided to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 & section 188 of the Companies Act 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions to the extent required has been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) - (b) In our opinion and according to explanations given to us, the company is not required to get registered under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. However , the Company has incurred cash losses of H1427.49 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the documents produced before us, the company in respect of ongoing projects, has transferred the unspent amount to a special account in compliance with the provisions of sub-section (6) of the Section 135 of the Companies Act.

"Annexure B" to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements to the members of Kriti Industries (India) Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Kriti Industries (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and Standards on Auditing, and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls , both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and , both issued by ICAI . Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in aii material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent [imitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. A[so, projections of any eva[uation of the interna[ financia[ contro[s with reference to standa[one financia[ statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financia[ contro[ with reference to standa[one financia[ statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of comp[iance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate interna[ financia[ contro[s system with reference to standalone financial statements and such interna[ financia[ contro[s with reference to standa[one financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essentia[ components of interna[ contro[ stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Interna[ Financia[ Contro[s Over Financia[ Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.