Kriti Industries (India) Ltd AGM

144.8
(1.89%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Kriti Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Jun 202427 May 2024
AGM 18/06/2024 Notice to the Shareholders of 34th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) 34th Annual Report for the FY 2023-24. Submission of Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 18th June, 2024. Submission of Intimation of Book Closure from 12th June, 2024 till 18th June, 2024 Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 44 regarding providing Remote E-Voting Facilities for the 34th AGM to be held on 18th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Proceedings of AGM held on 18th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024) Submission of the Minutes of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 18th June, 2024. Please ignore subject and body of previous submission. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/07/2024)

