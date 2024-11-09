Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

KRITI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Corporate Announcement u/r 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 regarding intimation of holding 5/2024-25 Board Meeting for consideration and approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of the board meeting approving scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary with the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

KRITI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for consideration and approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. submission of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

KRITI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for issuance of warrants to be held on Saturday 27th July 2024 Intimation of Outcome of 03/ 2024-25 Board Meeting held on Saturday, 27th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

KRITI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve all the matters related to proposal of fund raising by issuance of such number of warrants which will be convertible into equity shares on preferential basis through private placement in accordance with the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and other applicable laws subject to such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required and approval of the shareholders. 2. To consider the proposal of Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP). 3. To decide Date and Time to convene 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for approval of Shareholders for issue of Warrants Convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis. 4. Other Routine Agenda Items. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 18th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

KRITI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31stMarch 2024; 2. The Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31 March 2024; 3. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements including the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31stMarch 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash Flows Statement of Changes in equity and notes thereon for the financial year ended 31stMarch 2024; 4. Recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ending March 31 2024; 5. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Regulation30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015 -Outcome of the (1/2024-25) Meeting of Board of Directors. Regulation30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015 -Outcome of the (1/2024-25) Meeting of Board of Directors. Reappointment of Whole Time Director Intimation of Amalgamation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Intimation of Appointment of an Independent Director w.e.f. 1st April, 2024 and taking note of retirement of Independent directors w.e.f. close of working hour of 31st March, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024