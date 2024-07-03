SectorPlastic products
Open₹11
Prev. Close₹11.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.44
Day's High₹11
Day's Low₹11
52 Week's High₹16.6
52 Week's Low₹8.8
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
4.97
4.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-40.49
13.29
18.08
17.03
Net Worth
-30.46
23.32
23.05
22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
68.3
57.89
49.85
47.22
yoy growth (%)
17.98
16.11
5.57
32.25
Raw materials
-50.37
-42.23
-36.44
-37.23
As % of sales
73.75
72.95
73.1
78.84
Employee costs
-5.09
-3.25
-1.89
-0.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.49
1.07
3.24
2.41
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.57
-1.15
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.35
-0.77
-0.26
Working capital
4.42
1.95
9.2
6.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.98
16.11
5.57
32.25
Op profit growth
-3.22
-4.57
30.33
14.99
EBIT growth
-7.73
-14.6
27.99
10.28
Net profit growth
-33.13
-70.41
14.7
79.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
24.79
79.66
86.24
68.31
57.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.79
79.66
86.24
68.31
57.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.01
0.55
0.06
0.06
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pramod kumar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Sangita Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Pawan Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Varun Roongta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shikha Agarwal
Independent Director
Bharati Ranga
Independent Director
Sumit Agarwal
Reports by SMVD Poly Pack Ltd
Summary
SMVD Poly Pack Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 28, 2010, in the name and style of SMVD Poly Pack Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to SMVD Poly Pack Limited on August 22, 2017. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies to the Company.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of PP (Polypropylene)/HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) woven sacks bags & Sacks, Leno Bags, Jumbo (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) FIBC Bags & HDPE Tarpaulin.In November, 2012, the Company started operations with initial capacity of 1200 MT per annum and at present has installed capacity of 4420 MT per annum. The manufacturing facility of Company is situated in Parganas District of West Bengal which is well connected with Kolkata Port and Airport, Haldia Port.The Company presently, serve both B2B and B2C sectors. Its customer segment include from fertilizer plants, Food Corporation of India, Mining & chemical industries, flour mills, ceramic industries, Steel Industries, Plastic compounds, Rice Plants, Poultry Farms etc.In 2015, the Company installed 10 New Looms which increased the production capacity by 60 MT. In 2016, it installed further new lamination plant which increased the production capacity by 60 MT per month. A FIBC Unit was established in the same year. Ahead of th
The SMVD Poly Pack Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd is ₹11.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd is 0 and -0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMVD Poly Pack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd is ₹8.8 and ₹16.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SMVD Poly Pack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.96%, 3 Years at -5.00%, 1 Year at 7.94%, 6 Month at -9.06%, 3 Month at -16.30% and 1 Month at -17.50%.
