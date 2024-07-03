Summary

SMVD Poly Pack Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 28, 2010, in the name and style of SMVD Poly Pack Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to SMVD Poly Pack Limited on August 22, 2017. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies to the Company.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of PP (Polypropylene)/HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) woven sacks bags & Sacks, Leno Bags, Jumbo (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) FIBC Bags & HDPE Tarpaulin.In November, 2012, the Company started operations with initial capacity of 1200 MT per annum and at present has installed capacity of 4420 MT per annum. The manufacturing facility of Company is situated in Parganas District of West Bengal which is well connected with Kolkata Port and Airport, Haldia Port.The Company presently, serve both B2B and B2C sectors. Its customer segment include from fertilizer plants, Food Corporation of India, Mining & chemical industries, flour mills, ceramic industries, Steel Industries, Plastic compounds, Rice Plants, Poultry Farms etc.In 2015, the Company installed 10 New Looms which increased the production capacity by 60 MT. In 2016, it installed further new lamination plant which increased the production capacity by 60 MT per month. A FIBC Unit was established in the same year. Ahead of th

