SMVD Poly Pack Ltd Share Price

11
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11
  • Day's High11
  • 52 Wk High16.6
  • Prev. Close11.55
  • Day's Low11
  • 52 Wk Low 8.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

11

Prev. Close

11.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.44

Day's High

11

Day's Low

11

52 Week's High

16.6

52 Week's Low

8.8

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:14 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 34.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

4.97

4.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-40.49

13.29

18.08

17.03

Net Worth

-30.46

23.32

23.05

22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

68.3

57.89

49.85

47.22

yoy growth (%)

17.98

16.11

5.57

32.25

Raw materials

-50.37

-42.23

-36.44

-37.23

As % of sales

73.75

72.95

73.1

78.84

Employee costs

-5.09

-3.25

-1.89

-0.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.49

1.07

3.24

2.41

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.57

-1.15

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.35

-0.77

-0.26

Working capital

4.42

1.95

9.2

6.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.98

16.11

5.57

32.25

Op profit growth

-3.22

-4.57

30.33

14.99

EBIT growth

-7.73

-14.6

27.99

10.28

Net profit growth

-33.13

-70.41

14.7

79.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

24.79

79.66

86.24

68.31

57.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.79

79.66

86.24

68.31

57.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.01

0.55

0.06

0.06

0.11

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SMVD Poly Pack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pramod kumar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Sangita Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Pawan Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Varun Roongta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shikha Agarwal

Independent Director

Bharati Ranga

Independent Director

Sumit Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SMVD Poly Pack Ltd

Summary

SMVD Poly Pack Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 28, 2010, in the name and style of SMVD Poly Pack Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to SMVD Poly Pack Limited on August 22, 2017. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies to the Company.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of PP (Polypropylene)/HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) woven sacks bags & Sacks, Leno Bags, Jumbo (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) FIBC Bags & HDPE Tarpaulin.In November, 2012, the Company started operations with initial capacity of 1200 MT per annum and at present has installed capacity of 4420 MT per annum. The manufacturing facility of Company is situated in Parganas District of West Bengal which is well connected with Kolkata Port and Airport, Haldia Port.The Company presently, serve both B2B and B2C sectors. Its customer segment include from fertilizer plants, Food Corporation of India, Mining & chemical industries, flour mills, ceramic industries, Steel Industries, Plastic compounds, Rice Plants, Poultry Farms etc.In 2015, the Company installed 10 New Looms which increased the production capacity by 60 MT. In 2016, it installed further new lamination plant which increased the production capacity by 60 MT per month. A FIBC Unit was established in the same year.
Company FAQs

What is the SMVD Poly Pack Ltd share price today?

The SMVD Poly Pack Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11 today.

What is the Market Cap of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd is ₹11.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd is 0 and -0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMVD Poly Pack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd is ₹8.8 and ₹16.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd?

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.96%, 3 Years at -5.00%, 1 Year at 7.94%, 6 Month at -9.06%, 3 Month at -16.30% and 1 Month at -17.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.53 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 34.43 %

