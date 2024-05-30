TO THE MEMBERS OF SMVD POLY PACK LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SMVD Poly Pack Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss, the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required except for the possible effect of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph below, and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw attention to Note 34 of the financial statements regarding erosion of share capital and reserves and surplus, and the accumulated losses have exceeded the Net Worth of the Company. As more fully explained in the above note, a material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements has been prepared by the management on a going concern basis for the reason stated in the aforesaid note.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Matter of Emphasis

a) We draw attention to Note 33 of the financial statements, which describes the effects of fire on the Companys manufacturing facility and its consequential impact on the financial statements and financial position of the Company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

b) We draw attention to Note 35 of the financial statements, which describes that the secured borrowing facilities used by the company against security of stocks/inventory and property,

plant and equipment of the Company, has been considered secured for the reasons as stated in the above note. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

c) We draw attention to Note 36 of the financial statements, where MAT Credit Entitlements have been considered good, to be utilised by the Company based on the future business projections, for the reason stated therein. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter (a) Revenue Recognition Principal audit procedures performed: Revenue from sale of goods is recognized upon transfer of risk and rewards associated with the property in goods to the buyer and is measured at the price at which the Company expects to be entitled from a customer and are recorded net of product claims and other pricing allowances to customers including trade schemes (collectively "trade spend"). Accounting policies: Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies, including recognition and those related to trade spend by comparing with applicable accounting standards; Control testing: Tested the effectiveness of the design and Companys control over the adequacy of provision of trade spends. The judgements required by management to estimate trade spend accruals are complex due to diverse range of arrangements and commercial terms across the market. Tests of details: Obtained samples of sales transactions to verify collection in bank statement to determine whether revenue has actually occurred and recorded accurately. • Agreed a sample of trade spend accruals to supporting documentation. • Performed Trend analysis of utilization of provision of trade spends with actual spends passed to the customer. • Performed substantive test by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents which included invoices, goods dispatch notes, customer acceptances and shipping documents, as applicable. • Tested on a sample basis, specific revenue transaction recorded before and after the financial year-end date to determine whether the revenue had been recognised in appropriate financial period. Based on above procedures performed, no significant exception was noted by us in the revenue recognised by the company during the year. • Tested the relevant information technology system access and change management controls relating to information used in recorded sales.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in

the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our

knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company

so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss and the

standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) The matter described under Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern paragraph

above may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, taken on record by

the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial

statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as

disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 44(vi) to the standalone financial statements);

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 44(vi) to the standalone financial statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023.

Based on our examination which include test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, the periods where audit trail (edit log) was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid by any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For D. K. Parmanandka & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 322388E Sd/-

(Rahul Gupta)

Partner Place: Kolkata

Membership No.: 308981 Date: 30th May, 2024

UDIN: 24308981BKEFCY3462

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of

SMVD Poly Pack Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

section of our report of even date).

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the Management during the

year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not more than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company, except in the cases of statements furnished for the quarters ended September, 2023, December, 2023 and March, 2024 where statements contained the amount of Insurance Claim Receivable of the sum of Rs.3000.00 lakhs, whereas the amount of claim was not ascertained by the insurance company (refer note 33 and 35 to the financial statements).

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has, during the year, made investments in one mutual fund scheme.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the natures of loans and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided any guarantee or security and therefore the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) We have reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained by the company.

(vii) (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company

examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Goods and Service Tax liability of Rs.388.55 lakhs created on reversal of input tax credit on stock and property, plant and equipment destroyed by fire which is outstanding for a period of exceeding six months as at the end of the financial year.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs outstanding on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and

explanation given, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year, except in one case of repayment of term loan of Rs.15.91 lakhs and interest of Rs.2.52 lakhs which was due for payment on 25 th March, 2024 and was subsequently paid on 16th April, 2024.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained any term loan during the year. Accordingly, clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that current liabilities of the Company has exceeded its current assets as at the year-end by an amount of Rs.2850.33 lakhs which implies that funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate company. The Company did not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures during the year.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate company. The Company did not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures during the year.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public

offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out

in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 18 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our

opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs as part of the Group as detailed in Note 47 to the standalone financial statements.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs.5311.09 lakhs in the current financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause (xviii) is not applicable.

(xix) We draw attention to Note 34 to the financial statements, which indicates that the Company has incurred a net loss of Rs. 5377.66 lakhs during the year ended 31st March, 2024 and as of that date, the Companys net worth is fully eroded and the Companys liability has exceeded its total assets by Rs.3045.83 lakhs. As explained in the aforesaid note, there exists a material uncertainty which may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. On the basis of above and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, the aforesaid events

or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report regarding whether the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. The Companys ability to meet its obligation is depending on realization of claim from insurance company.

(xx) The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For D. K. Parmanandka & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 322388E

Sd/-

(Rahul Gupta)

Partner

Membership Number 308981

UDIN: 24308981BKEFCY3462

Place: Kolkata

Date: May 30, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of SMVD Poly Pack Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of SMVD Poly Pack Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation

of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For D. K. Parmanandka & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 322388E

Sd/-

(Rahul Gupta)

Partner

Membership No.: 308981

UDIN: 24308981BKEFCY3462

Place: Kolkata Date: 30th May, 2024

