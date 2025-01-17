Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,204.25
|53.94
|54,872.43
|219.39
|0.69
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,501.45
|72.91
|40,367.74
|122.3
|0.25
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
207.95
|27.04
|13,002.09
|51.44
|1.19
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,324.7
|84.69
|11,265.53
|21.82
|0.17
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
432.7
|54.46
|10,108.56
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
