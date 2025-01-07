iifl-logo-icon 1
SMVD Poly Pack Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.6
(-3.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:24:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

68.3

57.89

49.85

47.22

yoy growth (%)

17.98

16.11

5.57

32.25

Raw materials

-50.37

-42.23

-36.44

-37.23

As % of sales

73.75

72.95

73.1

78.84

Employee costs

-5.09

-3.25

-1.89

-0.99

As % of sales

7.45

5.62

3.79

2.1

Other costs

-6.86

-6.23

-5.05

-4.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.04

10.76

10.13

8.54

Operating profit

5.97

6.17

6.46

4.96

OPM

8.74

10.65

12.97

10.5

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.57

-1.15

-0.89

Interest expense

-3.84

-3.62

-2.26

-1.88

Other income

0.06

0.1

0.19

0.23

Profit before tax

0.49

1.07

3.24

2.41

Taxes

-0.01

-0.35

-0.77

-0.26

Tax rate

-2.71

-32.79

-23.89

-11.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.48

0.72

2.47

2.14

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

0

Net profit

0.48

0.72

2.45

2.13

yoy growth (%)

-33.13

-70.41

14.7

79.06

NPM

0.71

1.25

4.91

4.52

