|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
68.3
57.89
49.85
47.22
yoy growth (%)
17.98
16.11
5.57
32.25
Raw materials
-50.37
-42.23
-36.44
-37.23
As % of sales
73.75
72.95
73.1
78.84
Employee costs
-5.09
-3.25
-1.89
-0.99
As % of sales
7.45
5.62
3.79
2.1
Other costs
-6.86
-6.23
-5.05
-4.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.04
10.76
10.13
8.54
Operating profit
5.97
6.17
6.46
4.96
OPM
8.74
10.65
12.97
10.5
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.57
-1.15
-0.89
Interest expense
-3.84
-3.62
-2.26
-1.88
Other income
0.06
0.1
0.19
0.23
Profit before tax
0.49
1.07
3.24
2.41
Taxes
-0.01
-0.35
-0.77
-0.26
Tax rate
-2.71
-32.79
-23.89
-11.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.48
0.72
2.47
2.14
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
0
Net profit
0.48
0.72
2.45
2.13
yoy growth (%)
-33.13
-70.41
14.7
79.06
NPM
0.71
1.25
4.91
4.52
