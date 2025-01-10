SMVD Poly Pack Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
4.97
4.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-40.49
13.29
18.08
17.03
Net Worth
-30.46
23.32
23.05
22
Minority Interest
Debt
28.07
32.81
32.22
33.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
2.43
2.31
2.22
Total Liabilities
-2.39
58.56
57.58
57.31
Fixed Assets
2.88
25.43
25.85
26.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.49
0.49
0.45
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.09
0.07
0.07
Networking Capital
-6
31.87
29.98
29.39
Inventories
2.27
31.72
27.22
22.32
Inventory Days
119.26
Sundry Debtors
1.29
17.44
13.2
11.91
Debtor Days
63.64
Other Current Assets
2.53
3.54
5.9
2.79
Sundry Creditors
-6.42
-19.72
-14.61
-5.54
Creditor Days
29.6
Other Current Liabilities
-5.67
-1.11
-1.73
-2.09
Cash
0.23
0.68
1.23
1.46
Total Assets
-2.4
58.56
57.58
57.31
