SMVD Poly Pack Ltd Balance Sheet

9.4
(-4.08%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

4.97

4.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-40.49

13.29

18.08

17.03

Net Worth

-30.46

23.32

23.05

22

Minority Interest

Debt

28.07

32.81

32.22

33.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

2.43

2.31

2.22

Total Liabilities

-2.39

58.56

57.58

57.31

Fixed Assets

2.88

25.43

25.85

26.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.49

0.49

0.45

0.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.09

0.07

0.07

Networking Capital

-6

31.87

29.98

29.39

Inventories

2.27

31.72

27.22

22.32

Inventory Days

119.26

Sundry Debtors

1.29

17.44

13.2

11.91

Debtor Days

63.64

Other Current Assets

2.53

3.54

5.9

2.79

Sundry Creditors

-6.42

-19.72

-14.61

-5.54

Creditor Days

29.6

Other Current Liabilities

-5.67

-1.11

-1.73

-2.09

Cash

0.23

0.68

1.23

1.46

Total Assets

-2.4

58.56

57.58

57.31

