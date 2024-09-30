Fixed the date of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 to be held on 30.09.2024 & approved the Notice thereof SMVD Poly Pack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) SMVD Poly Pack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) SMVD Poly Pack Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report along with outcome of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)