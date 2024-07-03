iifl-logo-icon 1
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd Share Price

1.06
(4.95%)
Jun 13, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.06
  • Day's High1.06
  • 52 Wk High1.45
  • Prev. Close1.01
  • Day's Low1.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0.75
  • Turnover (lac)15.33
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-3.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.43
  • Div. Yield0
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

1.06

Prev. Close

1.01

Turnover(Lac.)

15.33

Day's High

1.06

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

1.45

52 Week's Low

0.75

Book Value

-3.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.31%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 99.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

63.62

63.62

63.1

63.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

276.49

420.67

429.4

749.53

Net Worth

340.11

484.29

492.5

812.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

4.44

13.69

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-100

-67.56

5,604.16

Raw materials

0

-0.16

-13.58

-0.24

As % of sales

0

3.6

99.19

100

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.23

-0.08

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.18

-19.05

3.2

-0.79

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

8.01

23.92

0

0

Working capital

-13.51

-294.27

287.89

Other operating items

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

935.13

858.37

916.51

2,450.58

5,535.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

43.58

Net Sales

935.13

858.37

916.51

2,450.58

5,492.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.39

89.02

93.79

191.63

71.18

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

5,799.9

75.1173,604.45314.480.523,007.88354.13

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

2,266.85

110.6860,919.23183.10.11,488.1116.46

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

323.4

44.0520,063.12161.430.771,235.4289.25

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,149.45

67.8110,476.938.870.19365.05163.23

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

346.5

49.227,851.7554.580.58787.6177.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Rahul A Patel

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit D Patel

Independent Director

Dinesh Khera

Independent Director

Bhavan Trivedi

Independent Director

Yogesh L Chhunchha

Independent Director

Mamta P Tripathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Sanchiher

Independent Director

Rajesh B Parikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd

Summary

Sintex Plastics Technology Limited is a holding Company of entities engaged in the manufacture of plastic products in India and Europe and trading activities in USA. The Company was incorporated in August 04, 2015. The Company is a globally-respected plastic processing conglomerate that caters to diverse high-growth sectors. Headquartered in Kalol, Gujarat, the Company has an extensive presence in India and across the globe through its subsidiaries. The Companys India presence is catered to by its two subsidiaries Sintex-BAPL Limited and Sintex Prefab and Infra Limited. Sintex BAPL Limited develops and delivers custom moulding solutions to various user sectors in India. This Company has a global presence through its step-down international subsidiary, Sintex Logistics LLC. Sintex Logistics LLC is the marketing and business development outfit which is sourcing solutions from the Indian operations for its US clients. The company is selling products in compliance with Buy America Act. Sintex Prefab and Infra Limited undertakes EPC contracts for various infrastructure projects across the nation.BAPL Rototech Private Limited is a joint venture company between Sintex-BAPL Limited and Rototech Srl (Italy). The Company has two manufacturing facilities, one at Pithampur, M.P and new facility commenced at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, which manufactures plastic fuel tanks, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) / Urea Tanks / Adblue Tanks and CV exterior parts Fender, Mud Guards, snorkels etc. using Roto
Company FAQs

What is the Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd share price today?

The Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd is ₹67.43 Cr. as of 13 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd is 0 and -0.30 as of 13 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd is ₹0.75 and ₹1.45 as of 13 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd?

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -36.16%, 3 Years at -43.25%, 1 Year at -21.48%, 6 Month at -7.83%, 3 Month at -3.64% and 1 Month at 6.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

