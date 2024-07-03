Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹1.06
Prev. Close₹1.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.33
Day's High₹1.06
Day's Low₹1.05
52 Week's High₹1.45
52 Week's Low₹0.75
Book Value₹-3.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
63.62
63.62
63.1
63.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
276.49
420.67
429.4
749.53
Net Worth
340.11
484.29
492.5
812.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
4.44
13.69
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-100
-67.56
5,604.16
Raw materials
0
-0.16
-13.58
-0.24
As % of sales
0
3.6
99.19
100
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.23
-0.08
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.18
-19.05
3.2
-0.79
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
8.01
23.92
0
0
Working capital
-13.51
-294.27
287.89
Other operating items
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
935.13
858.37
916.51
2,450.58
5,535.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
43.58
Net Sales
935.13
858.37
916.51
2,450.58
5,492.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.39
89.02
93.79
191.63
71.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
5,799.9
|75.11
|73,604.45
|314.48
|0.52
|3,007.88
|354.13
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
2,266.85
|110.68
|60,919.23
|183.1
|0.1
|1,488.1
|116.46
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
323.4
|44.05
|20,063.12
|161.43
|0.77
|1,235.42
|89.25
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,149.45
|67.81
|10,476.9
|38.87
|0.19
|365.05
|163.23
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
346.5
|49.22
|7,851.75
|54.58
|0.58
|787.61
|77.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Rahul A Patel
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit D Patel
Independent Director
Dinesh Khera
Independent Director
Bhavan Trivedi
Independent Director
Yogesh L Chhunchha
Independent Director
Mamta P Tripathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Sanchiher
Independent Director
Rajesh B Parikh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd
Summary
Sintex Plastics Technology Limited is a holding Company of entities engaged in the manufacture of plastic products in India and Europe and trading activities in USA. The Company was incorporated in August 04, 2015. The Company is a globally-respected plastic processing conglomerate that caters to diverse high-growth sectors. Headquartered in Kalol, Gujarat, the Company has an extensive presence in India and across the globe through its subsidiaries. The Companys India presence is catered to by its two subsidiaries Sintex-BAPL Limited and Sintex Prefab and Infra Limited. Sintex BAPL Limited develops and delivers custom moulding solutions to various user sectors in India. This Company has a global presence through its step-down international subsidiary, Sintex Logistics LLC. Sintex Logistics LLC is the marketing and business development outfit which is sourcing solutions from the Indian operations for its US clients. The company is selling products in compliance with Buy America Act. Sintex Prefab and Infra Limited undertakes EPC contracts for various infrastructure projects across the nation.BAPL Rototech Private Limited is a joint venture company between Sintex-BAPL Limited and Rototech Srl (Italy). The Company has two manufacturing facilities, one at Pithampur, M.P and new facility commenced at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, which manufactures plastic fuel tanks, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) / Urea Tanks / Adblue Tanks and CV exterior parts Fender, Mud Guards, snorkels etc. using Roto
Read More
The Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd is ₹67.43 Cr. as of 13 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd is 0 and -0.30 as of 13 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd is ₹0.75 and ₹1.45 as of 13 Jun ‘24
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -36.16%, 3 Years at -43.25%, 1 Year at -21.48%, 6 Month at -7.83%, 3 Month at -3.64% and 1 Month at 6.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.