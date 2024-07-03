Summary

Sintex Plastics Technology Limited is a holding Company of entities engaged in the manufacture of plastic products in India and Europe and trading activities in USA. The Company was incorporated in August 04, 2015. The Company is a globally-respected plastic processing conglomerate that caters to diverse high-growth sectors. Headquartered in Kalol, Gujarat, the Company has an extensive presence in India and across the globe through its subsidiaries. The Companys India presence is catered to by its two subsidiaries Sintex-BAPL Limited and Sintex Prefab and Infra Limited. Sintex BAPL Limited develops and delivers custom moulding solutions to various user sectors in India. This Company has a global presence through its step-down international subsidiary, Sintex Logistics LLC. Sintex Logistics LLC is the marketing and business development outfit which is sourcing solutions from the Indian operations for its US clients. The company is selling products in compliance with Buy America Act. Sintex Prefab and Infra Limited undertakes EPC contracts for various infrastructure projects across the nation.BAPL Rototech Private Limited is a joint venture company between Sintex-BAPL Limited and Rototech Srl (Italy). The Company has two manufacturing facilities, one at Pithampur, M.P and new facility commenced at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, which manufactures plastic fuel tanks, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) / Urea Tanks / Adblue Tanks and CV exterior parts Fender, Mud Guards, snorkels etc. using Roto

