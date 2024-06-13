Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
5,799.9
|75.11
|73,604.45
|314.48
|0.52
|3,007.88
|354.13
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
2,266.85
|110.68
|60,919.23
|183.1
|0.1
|1,488.1
|116.46
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
323.4
|44.05
|20,063.12
|161.43
|0.77
|1,235.42
|89.25
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,149.45
|67.81
|10,476.9
|38.87
|0.19
|365.05
|163.23
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
346.5
|49.22
|7,851.75
|54.58
|0.58
|787.61
|77.91
