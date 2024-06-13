Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
63.62
63.62
63.1
63.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
276.49
420.67
429.4
749.53
Net Worth
340.11
484.29
492.5
812.63
Minority Interest
Debt
140.53
140.53
138.95
0.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.44
22.44
22.44
46.36
Total Liabilities
503.08
647.26
653.89
859.94
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
532.1
532.1
532.1
852.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.92
6.88
0
0
Networking Capital
-36.18
108.25
121.71
6.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.86
4.37
4.37
17.69
Debtor Days
0
359.24
Other Current Assets
13.64
143.05
142.89
9.57
Sundry Creditors
-14.23
-14.12
-14.01
-17.99
Creditor Days
0
1,151.72
Other Current Liabilities
-39.45
-25.05
-11.54
-2.34
Cash
0.24
0.03
0.08
0.21
Total Assets
503.08
647.26
653.89
859.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.