Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
4.44
13.69
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-100
-67.56
5,604.16
Raw materials
0
-0.16
-13.58
-0.24
As % of sales
0
3.6
99.19
100
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.23
-0.08
0
As % of sales
0
5.18
0.58
0
Other costs
-1.07
-15.52
-1.7
-0.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
349.54
12.41
329.16
Operating profit
-1.33
-11.47
-1.67
-0.79
OPM
0
-258.33
-12.19
-329.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-14.85
-11.89
0
0
Other income
0
4.31
4.87
0
Profit before tax
-16.18
-19.05
3.2
-0.79
Taxes
8.01
23.92
0
0
Tax rate
-49.5
-125.56
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.17
4.87
3.2
-0.79
Exceptional items
0
-325
0
0
Net profit
-8.17
-320.13
3.2
-0.79
yoy growth (%)
-97.44
-10,104.06
-505.06
NPM
0
-7,210.13
23.37
-329.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.