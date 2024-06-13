iifl-logo-icon 1
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.06
(4.95%)
Jun 13, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

4.44

13.69

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-100

-67.56

5,604.16

Raw materials

0

-0.16

-13.58

-0.24

As % of sales

0

3.6

99.19

100

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.23

-0.08

0

As % of sales

0

5.18

0.58

0

Other costs

-1.07

-15.52

-1.7

-0.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

349.54

12.41

329.16

Operating profit

-1.33

-11.47

-1.67

-0.79

OPM

0

-258.33

-12.19

-329.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-14.85

-11.89

0

0

Other income

0

4.31

4.87

0

Profit before tax

-16.18

-19.05

3.2

-0.79

Taxes

8.01

23.92

0

0

Tax rate

-49.5

-125.56

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.17

4.87

3.2

-0.79

Exceptional items

0

-325

0

0

Net profit

-8.17

-320.13

3.2

-0.79

yoy growth (%)

-97.44

-10,104.06

-505.06

NPM

0

-7,210.13

23.37

-329.16

