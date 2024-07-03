iifl-logo-icon 1
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

1.06
(4.95%)
Jun 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

248.29

274.65

272.25

278.03

236.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

248.29

274.65

272.25

278.03

236.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.96

3.92

2.43

3.12

2.19

Total Income

251.25

278.57

274.68

281.15

238.53

Total Expenditure

182.13

282.39

276.77

636.59

226.99

PBIDT

69.12

-3.82

-2.09

-355.44

11.54

Interest

7.26

6.75

5.55

3.36

6.73

PBDT

61.86

-10.57

-7.64

-358.8

4.81

Depreciation

24.74

24.89

25.03

24.34

25.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.9

1.42

1.48

1.88

0.81

Deferred Tax

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

-0.25

0.15

Reported Profit After Tax

36.25

-36.84

-34.1

-384.77

-21.24

Minority Interest After NP

1.03

1.07

1.16

1.53

0.48

Net Profit after Minority Interest

35.22

-37.91

-35.26

-386.3

-21.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

35.22

-37.91

-35.26

-386.3

-21.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.57

-0.58

-0.54

-6.05

-0.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

63.62

63.62

63.62

63.62

63.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.83

-1.39

-0.76

-127.84

4.88

PBDTM(%)

24.91

-3.84

-2.8

-129.05

2.03

PATM(%)

14.59

-13.41

-12.52

-138.39

-8.98

