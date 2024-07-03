Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
248.29
274.65
272.25
278.03
236.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
248.29
274.65
272.25
278.03
236.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.96
3.92
2.43
3.12
2.19
Total Income
251.25
278.57
274.68
281.15
238.53
Total Expenditure
182.13
282.39
276.77
636.59
226.99
PBIDT
69.12
-3.82
-2.09
-355.44
11.54
Interest
7.26
6.75
5.55
3.36
6.73
PBDT
61.86
-10.57
-7.64
-358.8
4.81
Depreciation
24.74
24.89
25.03
24.34
25.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.9
1.42
1.48
1.88
0.81
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
-0.25
0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
36.25
-36.84
-34.1
-384.77
-21.24
Minority Interest After NP
1.03
1.07
1.16
1.53
0.48
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35.22
-37.91
-35.26
-386.3
-21.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
35.22
-37.91
-35.26
-386.3
-21.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.57
-0.58
-0.54
-6.05
-0.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
63.62
63.62
63.62
63.62
63.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.83
-1.39
-0.76
-127.84
4.88
PBDTM(%)
24.91
-3.84
-2.8
-129.05
2.03
PATM(%)
14.59
-13.41
-12.52
-138.39
-8.98
