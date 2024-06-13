Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.18
-19.05
3.2
-0.79
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
8.01
23.92
0
0
Working capital
-13.51
-294.27
287.89
Other operating items
Operating
-21.68
-289.4
291.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-21.68
-289.4
291.09
Equity raised
858.76
1,394.5
1,115.77
Investing
0
67.55
4.94
Financing
279.48
139.9
0.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,116.56
1,312.55
1,412.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.