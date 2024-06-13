iifl-logo-icon 1
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jun 13, 2024

Sintex Plastics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.18

-19.05

3.2

-0.79

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

8.01

23.92

0

0

Working capital

-13.51

-294.27

287.89

Other operating items

Operating

-21.68

-289.4

291.09

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-21.68

-289.4

291.09

Equity raised

858.76

1,394.5

1,115.77

Investing

0

67.55

4.94

Financing

279.48

139.9

0.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,116.56

1,312.55

1,412.75

