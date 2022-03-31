To the Members of

Sintex Plastics Technology Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Sintex Plastics Technology Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2022, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2022, and loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matter

i) We draw attention to Note 30 to the standalone financial statements with respect to defaulted in payment of dues to RBL Bank in respect of its borrowings as on 31 March 2020 and the default continues as on 31st March 2022, the default amount as on 31.03.2022 is Rs 108.23 Cr.

ii) We draw attention to Note 31 to the standalone financial statements with respect to the company had given an advance to Sintex Industries Limited (SIL) as the company went in to CIRP for which claim was filed by SPTL. In view of the uncertainty of its realizability, full provision is made on the same in the financial statements.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Recoverability of carrying value of investment in subsidiaries and loan given to subsidiaries Our key procedures include the below, amongst others: • The Company accounts for investments in subsidiaries at cost less accumulated impairment losses, if any. Cost includes the purchase price and other costs directly attributable to the acquisition of investments. The Company has its investments in equity shares and preference shares of Sintex - BAPL Limited and equity shares of Sintex Prefab and Infra Limited. • Checking the net worth of the subsidiaries and its history of financial performance. The carrying value of investment in subsidiaries as at 31 March 2022 is of Rs304.80 crores and Rs 177.75 crores to Sintex Prefab and Infra Limited and Sintex-BAPL Limited respectively. The carrying value of loan given to subsidiary as at 31 March 2022 is Rs 13.05 crores. • Considering that investment in subsidiary company is recorded at cost, checked whether subsidiary company has made any provision for impairment in its books in accordance with Ind AS 36. The assessment of recoverable amount of the Companys investment and loans receivable from subsidiaries involves significant judgement in respect of assumptions such as discount rates, current work in hand, future contract wins/ future business plan and the recoverability of certain receivables as well as economic assumption such as growth rate. • In case where Company has obtained independent valuation report, we have assessed the key assumptions for independent valuation obtained by management applied by comparing them with historical performance to assess the Companys ability to forecast accurately. We focused on this area as a key audit matter due to judgement involved in forecasting future cash flows and the selection of assumptions. • Performing sensitivity analysis on Key assumptions including discount rates and estimated future growth. Refer note 4 and 8 to the standalone Financial Statements. • Assessing the appropriateness of the relevant disclosures in the financial statements.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. •

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 202 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the current year and accordingly, the compliance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V is not applicable to the Company.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE A - to the Independent Auditors Report

31 March 2022 (Referred to in our report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, we report the following:

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment

The Company does not have any Property, Plant & Equipment hence paragraph 3(i) of the order is not applicable to the company

(ii) Inventories

The Company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable

(iii) Loans given

The Company has granted unsecured loans to one subsidiary companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act; and with respect to the same;

(a) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not, prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(b) There is no stipulation for the repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(c) Since the schedule of repayment has not been stipulated, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

The Company has not granted any loans to firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the register required to be maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(iv) Compliance of Sec. 185 & 186

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to loans, guarantees and investments.

(v) Public Deposit

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from public in accordance with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Cost Records

According to information and explanation given to us, the Central government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for any of the products manufactured or service rendered by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) Statutory Dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Income tax, Goods and Service tax, and other material statutory dues as applicable have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the provisions relating to Employees State Insurance is not applicable to the Company

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax and Goods and service tax, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) There are no transactions/previously unrecorded income which are required to be recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Application & Repayment of Loans & Borrowings

The Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks. Lender wise details of defaults in repayment of Term Loan and interest are given below:

(Rs in Crores)

Name of lenders Principal Interest Period of Default since RBL Bank 69.30 39.20 September 01, 2019

(x) Application of funds raised through Public Offer

According to information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year under review were applied for the purpose for which those were raised. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the period under audit.

(xi) Fraud

During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit

(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions, within the meaning of section 192 of the Act, with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) Registration u/s. 45-IA of RBI Act

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not engaged in the business which attracts requirements of registrations as a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group, Accordingly, the provisions of the paragraph 3 clause (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of the paragraph 3 clause (xviii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, Our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company is not required to spent any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and thus there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The list of the subsidiary, Joint ventures, associates to be consolidated are as under:

Name of the company Nature of the Company Details of qualifications/adverse comments Sintex-BAPL Ltd. Subsidiary Company Non-Modified Opinion Sintex Holdings B.V. Subsidiary Company Audited of financial statements not applicable as per management BAPL Rototech Pvt. Ltd. Subsidiary Company Non-Modified Opinion Sintex Logistics, LLC Step Down Subsidiary Audited of financial statements not applicable as per management

ANNEXURE B - to the Independent Auditors Report

on the standalone financial statements of Sintex Plastics Technology Limited for the period ended 31 March 2022

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Sintex Plastics Technology Limited for the period ended 31 March 2022.

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Referred to in paragraph "1(A)(f)" under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Sintex Plastics Technology Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with Reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2022, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").