Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Share Price

9.35
(4.47%)
Mar 14, 2017|12:57:32 PM

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

9.35

Prev. Close

8.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.35

Day's Low

9.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

77.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 58.37%

Custodian: 36.76%

Share Price

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Jun-2012Jun-2011Jun-2010

Equity Capital

20.33

20.33

21.19

22.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

413.11

814.86

640.37

547.93

Net Worth

433.44

835.19

661.56

570.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Jun-2012

Revenue

448.26

911.39

yoy growth (%)

-50.81

Raw materials

-296.37

-566.45

As % of sales

66.11

62.15

Employee costs

-33.01

-37.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Jun-2012

Profit before tax

-398.12

59.32

Depreciation

-59.49

-45.56

Tax paid

35.66

-36.72

Working capital

-2,236.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarSep-2013Jun-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.81

Op profit growth

-178.84

EBIT growth

-150.67

Net profit growth

-1,597.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2013Jun-2011Jun-2010

Gross Sales

581.47

1,108.34

738.26

Excise Duty

0

26.19

21.55

Net Sales

581.47

1,082.16

716.7

Other Operating Income

0.09

0

0

Other Income

94.69

10.47

8.3

View Annually Results

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kalpesh Patel

Director

Tushar Desai

Additional Director

Pinakin Shah

Company Secretary

Gopal Shah

Additional Director

Milani Desai

Additional Director

Ranjitsingh Dhillon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd

Summary

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd is a leading company in India, engaged in the manufacture FRP/GRP composites products. The company delivers standard as well as customized solutions that are ideal replacements for conventional materials. Their product range comprises of carbon fiber, windmill blades & nacelle covers, railway interiors/exteriors, telecom towers, pultruded profiles, pipes and many more FRP/ GRP composite products. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara in Gujarat.Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. The company set up a plant to manufacture Fibre Glass Reinforced plastic articles with the installed capacity of 2000 MTPA. They also signed an MoU with Tilloston-Pearson Inc, USA for technical support for advanced designing and process and also with Advanced Materials Inc, USA for advancement of companys products exports. They started commercial production with effect from March 14, 1994.In the year 1995, the company manufactured Wind Mill Nacelle Covers for Suzlon Energy Ltd. In the year 2002, they manufactured cable racking on behalf of Fibergrate Inc. In the year 2003, they entered into a strategic alliance with Stoncor Group, Inc for the licensed manufacture and supply of moulded & pultruded grating along with pultruded standard structural shapes to Fibergrate, Inc. In January 2004, the company obtained ISO 9000-2001 Certification. In the year 2005, they commenced production of Unsaturated Polyest
