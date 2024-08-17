Summary

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd is a leading company in India, engaged in the manufacture FRP/GRP composites products. The company delivers standard as well as customized solutions that are ideal replacements for conventional materials. Their product range comprises of carbon fiber, windmill blades & nacelle covers, railway interiors/exteriors, telecom towers, pultruded profiles, pipes and many more FRP/ GRP composite products. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara in Gujarat.Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. The company set up a plant to manufacture Fibre Glass Reinforced plastic articles with the installed capacity of 2000 MTPA. They also signed an MoU with Tilloston-Pearson Inc, USA for technical support for advanced designing and process and also with Advanced Materials Inc, USA for advancement of companys products exports. They started commercial production with effect from March 14, 1994.In the year 1995, the company manufactured Wind Mill Nacelle Covers for Suzlon Energy Ltd. In the year 2002, they manufactured cable racking on behalf of Fibergrate Inc. In the year 2003, they entered into a strategic alliance with Stoncor Group, Inc for the licensed manufacture and supply of moulded & pultruded grating along with pultruded standard structural shapes to Fibergrate, Inc. In January 2004, the company obtained ISO 9000-2001 Certification. In the year 2005, they commenced production of Unsaturated Polyest

