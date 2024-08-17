Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹9.35
Prev. Close₹8.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.35
Day's Low₹9.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹77.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
|Jun-2010
Equity Capital
20.33
20.33
21.19
22.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
413.11
814.86
640.37
547.93
Net Worth
433.44
835.19
661.56
570.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2012
Revenue
448.26
911.39
yoy growth (%)
-50.81
Raw materials
-296.37
-566.45
As % of sales
66.11
62.15
Employee costs
-33.01
-37.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2012
Profit before tax
-398.12
59.32
Depreciation
-59.49
-45.56
Tax paid
35.66
-36.72
Working capital
-2,236.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.81
Op profit growth
-178.84
EBIT growth
-150.67
Net profit growth
-1,597.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2011
|Jun-2010
Gross Sales
581.47
1,108.34
738.26
Excise Duty
0
26.19
21.55
Net Sales
581.47
1,082.16
716.7
Other Operating Income
0.09
0
0
Other Income
94.69
10.47
8.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kalpesh Patel
Director
Tushar Desai
Additional Director
Pinakin Shah
Company Secretary
Gopal Shah
Additional Director
Milani Desai
Additional Director
Ranjitsingh Dhillon
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd
Summary
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd is a leading company in India, engaged in the manufacture FRP/GRP composites products. The company delivers standard as well as customized solutions that are ideal replacements for conventional materials. Their product range comprises of carbon fiber, windmill blades & nacelle covers, railway interiors/exteriors, telecom towers, pultruded profiles, pipes and many more FRP/ GRP composite products. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara in Gujarat.Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. The company set up a plant to manufacture Fibre Glass Reinforced plastic articles with the installed capacity of 2000 MTPA. They also signed an MoU with Tilloston-Pearson Inc, USA for technical support for advanced designing and process and also with Advanced Materials Inc, USA for advancement of companys products exports. They started commercial production with effect from March 14, 1994.In the year 1995, the company manufactured Wind Mill Nacelle Covers for Suzlon Energy Ltd. In the year 2002, they manufactured cable racking on behalf of Fibergrate Inc. In the year 2003, they entered into a strategic alliance with Stoncor Group, Inc for the licensed manufacture and supply of moulded & pultruded grating along with pultruded standard structural shapes to Fibergrate, Inc. In January 2004, the company obtained ISO 9000-2001 Certification. In the year 2005, they commenced production of Unsaturated Polyest
