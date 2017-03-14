Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2012
Profit before tax
-398.12
59.32
Depreciation
-59.49
-45.56
Tax paid
35.66
-36.72
Working capital
-2,236.64
Other operating items
Operating
-2,658.59
Capital expenditure
851.98
Free cash flow
-1,806.61
Equity raised
1,590.43
Investing
350.85
Financing
425.46
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
560.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.