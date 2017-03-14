Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.19
-1.94
Op profit growth
-192.32
-34.2
EBIT growth
-150.57
9.85
Net profit growth
-1,144.67
-52.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-26.35
15.64
23.31
EBIT margin
-20.6
22.33
19.93
Net profit margin
-64.19
3.36
6.97
RoCE
-5.88
9.87
RoNW
-14.88
1.2
RoA
-4.58
0.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
18.05
43.34
Dividend per share
0
0
2
Cash EPS
-213.88
-6.04
16.28
Book value per share
217.99
398.82
385.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
27.35
11.91
P/CEPS
-0.07
-81.68
31.72
P/B
0.07
1.23
1.34
EV/EBIDTA
-12.49
9.07
7.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
5.38
Tax payout
-8.29
-52.11
-27.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
378.76
229.56
Inventory days
137.43
101.28
Creditor days
-39.6
-44.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.41
-1.43
-1.93
Net debt / equity
1.57
1.95
1.64
Net debt / op. profit
-4.54
9.53
4.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.03
-65.47
-53.58
Employee costs
-7.05
-4.18
-4.61
Other costs
-54.26
-14.69
-18.48
