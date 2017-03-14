iifl-logo-icon 1
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Key Ratios

9.35
(4.47%)
Mar 14, 2017

QUICKLINKS FOR Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarSep-2013Jun-2012Jun-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.19

-1.94

Op profit growth

-192.32

-34.2

EBIT growth

-150.57

9.85

Net profit growth

-1,144.67

-52.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-26.35

15.64

23.31

EBIT margin

-20.6

22.33

19.93

Net profit margin

-64.19

3.36

6.97

RoCE

-5.88

9.87

RoNW

-14.88

1.2

RoA

-4.58

0.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

18.05

43.34

Dividend per share

0

0

2

Cash EPS

-213.88

-6.04

16.28

Book value per share

217.99

398.82

385.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

27.35

11.91

P/CEPS

-0.07

-81.68

31.72

P/B

0.07

1.23

1.34

EV/EBIDTA

-12.49

9.07

7.64

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

5.38

Tax payout

-8.29

-52.11

-27.09

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

378.76

229.56

Inventory days

137.43

101.28

Creditor days

-39.6

-44.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.41

-1.43

-1.93

Net debt / equity

1.57

1.95

1.64

Net debt / op. profit

-4.54

9.53

4.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.03

-65.47

-53.58

Employee costs

-7.05

-4.18

-4.61

Other costs

-54.26

-14.69

-18.48

QUICKLINKS FOR Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd

