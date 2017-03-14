Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
|Jun-2010
Equity Capital
20.33
20.33
21.19
22.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
413.11
814.86
640.37
547.93
Net Worth
433.44
835.19
661.56
570.88
Minority Interest
Debt
720.4
1,936.56
1,216.39
917.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
62.84
56.98
31.63
20.29
Total Liabilities
1,216.68
2,828.73
1,909.58
1,508.8
Fixed Assets
1,658.13
998.63
775.03
822.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
482.94
132.09
92.77
91.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
42.28
0.45
0
0
Networking Capital
-971.27
1,337.48
914.27
420.55
Inventories
128.42
267.23
282.75
236.27
Inventory Days
104.56
107.02
Sundry Debtors
389.01
637.44
449.71
315.66
Debtor Days
316.75
255.28
Other Current Assets
411.92
827.33
377.52
84.78
Sundry Creditors
-68.17
-80.23
-117.4
-192.06
Creditor Days
55.5
32.13
Other Current Liabilities
-1,832.45
-314.29
-78.31
-24.1
Cash
4.58
360.08
127.51
175.14
Total Assets
1,216.66
2,828.73
1,909.58
1,508.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.