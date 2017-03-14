Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2012
Revenue
448.26
911.39
yoy growth (%)
-50.81
Raw materials
-296.37
-566.45
As % of sales
66.11
62.15
Employee costs
-33.01
-37.04
As % of sales
7.36
4.06
Other costs
-250.08
-141.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.78
15.52
Operating profit
-131.21
166.43
OPM
-29.27
18.26
Depreciation
-59.49
-45.56
Interest expense
-285.61
-162.71
Other income
78.2
101.17
Profit before tax
-398.12
59.32
Taxes
35.66
-36.72
Tax rate
-8.95
-61.9
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-362.46
22.59
Exceptional items
0
1.6
Net profit
-362.46
24.2
yoy growth (%)
-1,597.56
NPM
-80.85
2.65
