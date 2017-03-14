iifl-logo-icon 1
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.35
(4.47%)
Mar 14, 2017|12:57:32 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Jun-2012

Revenue

448.26

911.39

yoy growth (%)

-50.81

Raw materials

-296.37

-566.45

As % of sales

66.11

62.15

Employee costs

-33.01

-37.04

As % of sales

7.36

4.06

Other costs

-250.08

-141.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.78

15.52

Operating profit

-131.21

166.43

OPM

-29.27

18.26

Depreciation

-59.49

-45.56

Interest expense

-285.61

-162.71

Other income

78.2

101.17

Profit before tax

-398.12

59.32

Taxes

35.66

-36.72

Tax rate

-8.95

-61.9

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-362.46

22.59

Exceptional items

0

1.6

Net profit

-362.46

24.2

yoy growth (%)

-1,597.56

NPM

-80.85

2.65

