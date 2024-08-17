Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Summary

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd is a leading company in India, engaged in the manufacture FRP/GRP composites products. The company delivers standard as well as customized solutions that are ideal replacements for conventional materials. Their product range comprises of carbon fiber, windmill blades & nacelle covers, railway interiors/exteriors, telecom towers, pultruded profiles, pipes and many more FRP/ GRP composite products. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara in Gujarat.Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. The company set up a plant to manufacture Fibre Glass Reinforced plastic articles with the installed capacity of 2000 MTPA. They also signed an MoU with Tilloston-Pearson Inc, USA for technical support for advanced designing and process and also with Advanced Materials Inc, USA for advancement of companys products exports. They started commercial production with effect from March 14, 1994.In the year 1995, the company manufactured Wind Mill Nacelle Covers for Suzlon Energy Ltd. In the year 2002, they manufactured cable racking on behalf of Fibergrate Inc. In the year 2003, they entered into a strategic alliance with Stoncor Group, Inc for the licensed manufacture and supply of moulded & pultruded grating along with pultruded standard structural shapes to Fibergrate, Inc. In January 2004, the company obtained ISO 9000-2001 Certification. In the year 2005, they commenced production of Unsaturated Polyester and Vinyesters. Also, they commenced producing Phenolic Resins from their plant from April 2005.During the year 2005-06, the company entered an agreement with Top Glass SpA of Italy for transfer of technology to enable manufacture composite Light Poles as also make available high-end pultrusion technology. Also, they signed another agreement with Georgia-Pacific Resins Inc, a constituent of the multi-billion Koch Group headquartered in the US for promoting a company jointly to facilitate marketing of the speciality resins manufactured under license from them. During the year 2006-07, the company formed a joint venture entity namely, Georgia Pacific Kemrock International Pvt Ltd with Georgia Pacific Resins Inc of USA (now known as GP Chemicals Equity LCC) for the marketing of speciality resins in India and abroad. The first phase of expansion of Epoxy Resins Plant at the site was successfully accomplished and the plant was commissioned and made operational thereby adding new product to the existing range of products. During the year 2007-08, the company set up additional capacity of technical glass fabrics considering the increasing demand in pultrusion and wind energy sectors. They commissioned GRP pipe manufacturing plant using Dual Health Process employing continuous filaments. Also they commissioned unsaturated Polyester Resin plant. In April 2007, the company reached a technical know-how agreement with National Aerospace Laboratories, a constituent of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Bangalore.In September 2007, the company entered into a 50:50 joint-venture with StonCor Group Inc, USA by forming a new joint venture entity know as SK Polymers FZCO in DAFZA (Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority), Dubai, UAE, with the object of distributing resins profitably through the network of StonCor Group, Inc which is a subsidiary of RPM International Inc, USA.During the year 2008-09, the company established a manufacturing facility to produce wind mill blades, presently of 40 to 42- meter sizes, with flexibility to manufacture blades of small sizes also ranging from 25 - 40 meter. The shares of the company were listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited with effect from June 16, 2009.During the year 2009-10, the company entered into a 50:50 joint venture with SAERTEX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG., Germany and formed Saertex-Kemrock India Pvt Ltd for manufacturing various components for Indian and global aeronautical industry. They set up their first and also Indias first commercial scale integrated carbon fiber manufacturing facility for producing aerospace and commercial grade carbon fiber for defense, aerospace, wind energy, infrastructures, automobile, offshore and sports sectors. In May 26, 2010, the company acquired 80% stake in Top Glass S.p.A., one of the chief and highly qualified producers of Pultruded Composite Profiles, situated at Italy. In June 24, 2010, they incorporated five wholly owned subsidiary companies namely, Kemrock Advanced Composites Ltd, Kemrock Infratech Ltd, Kemrock Speciality Polymers Ltd, Kemrock Filament Windings Ltd and Kemrock Advance Reinforcements Ltd for carrying on business relating to windmill blades, EPC, resins, pipes and carbon fiber respectively.In November 1, 2010, the company signed an MoU with DSM Composite Resins AG, Switzerland to form a JV (51:49) for manufacturing of Unsaturated Polyester and Vinyl Ester Speciality Resins in India. In November 15, 2010, they signed another MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bangalore to form a joint venture company in India to develop and manufacture the aerospace grade carbon fiber pre-pregs along with its associated pre-pregs for the defense and aerospace programmes in India, and to market and distribute the aerospace grade carbon fiber pre-pregs.