Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.07
1.14
0.85
Net Worth
4.57
1.64
1.35
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,507.8
|68.33
|57,261.17
|177.36
|0.75
|2,609.21
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,362.15
|68.42
|36,592.08
|96.6
|0.28
|1,207.1
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
207.7
|34.85
|12,887.31
|96.93
|1.73
|1,043.15
|96.35
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
459
|57.38
|10,416.04
|44.83
|0.54
|642.46
|83.59
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,111
|85.81
|10,339.24
|39.69
|0.14
|527.34
|183.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayesh Premjibhai Kathiriya
Whole Time Director
Rajesh Premjibhai Kathiriya
Non Executive Director
Premjibhai Dayabhai Kathiria
Non Executive Director
Nitaben Jayeshbhai Kathiriya
Non Executive Director
Jashvantiben Rajeshbhai Kathiriya
Independent Director
Mahesh Busa
Independent Director
Sumit Rameshbhai Gosrani
Independent Director
Nimesh Rajput
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Kumar Agarwal
Survey # 640/3 Lalpur Road,
Dared Village Chela,
Gujarat - 361006
Tel: 0288-2730 912
Website: http://www.vigorplastindia.com
Email: info@vigorplastindia.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Vigor Plast India Ltd
