SectorPlastic products
Open₹37.41
Prev. Close₹37.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.52
Day's High₹38.81
Day's Low₹35.13
52 Week's High₹45.95
52 Week's Low₹27.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
The Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR is ₹69.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR is 0 and 0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR is ₹27.15 and ₹45.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.18%, 3 Years at 12.46%, 1 Year at 12.85%, 6 Month at -9.20%, 3 Month at 9.74% and 1 Month at 10.45%.
