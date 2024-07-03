iifl-logo-icon 1
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR Share Price

35.79
(-4.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37.41
  • Day's High38.81
  • 52 Wk High45.95
  • Prev. Close37.41
  • Day's Low35.13
  • 52 Wk Low 27.15
  • Turnover (lac)31.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

37.41

Prev. Close

37.41

Turnover(Lac.)

31.52

Day's High

38.81

Day's Low

35.13

52 Week's High

45.95

52 Week's Low

27.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.32%

Institutions: 0.31%

Non-Institutions: 69.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR share price today?

The Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR is ₹69.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR?

The PE and PB ratios of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR is 0 and 0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR is ₹27.15 and ₹45.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR?

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.18%, 3 Years at 12.46%, 1 Year at 12.85%, 6 Month at -9.20%, 3 Month at 9.74% and 1 Month at 10.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR?

The shareholding pattern of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR is as follows:
Promoters - 30.37 %
Institutions - 0.31 %
Public - 69.32 %

