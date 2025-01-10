To

The Members of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion the effectiveness of the Companys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Act;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

For Haribhakti & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 103523W Sd/- Rakesh Rathi Date May 22, 2014 Partner Place Mumbai Membership No. 45228

Annexure to Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in Auditors Report of even date to the members of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2014

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) All the fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, a substantial part of fixed assets has not been disposed of by the company during the year.

(ii) (a) The inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out at the end of the year.

(iii) (a) As informed, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Company Act,1956. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 4 (iii)(b),(c) and (d) of the order are not applicable.

(b) As informed, the Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 4 (iii)(f)and (g) of the order are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there exists an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct weakness in internal control system of the company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that there have been no contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Act that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 58A and 58AA of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company in respect of products where, pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 209 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(ix) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( Rs in Million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax and Local Sales Tax Sales Tax 74.42 1998-1999, 2012-2013 Department Authorities Service Tax Service Tax 25.78 2010-2011 to 2011-2012 Commissioner (Appeals) 188.32 2008-2009 High Court Excise Duty Excise Duty 50.63 2008-2009 to 2013-2014 Commissioner (Appeals) 55.70 2010-2011 to 2011-2012 Department Authorities

(Rs) The company has no accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and it has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced to us, the company has not granted loans & advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xiii) of paragraph 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xiv) of paragraph 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the guarantees given by the company, for loans taken by subsidy company and others from banks or financial institutions during the year, are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(xvi) In our opinion, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were raised.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has made preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act. In our opinion, the prices at which shares have been issued is not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, no debentures have been issued by the company during the year.

(xx) The Company has not raised money by way of public issue during the year.

(xxi) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.