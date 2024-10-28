Audited Results JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice of meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Saturday, 18th May, 2024 to consider Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Independent Director Mr.Shishir Dalal Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)