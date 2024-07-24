|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Notice of Annual Book Closure 2024 & 37th AGM. Notice of 37th AGM along with Explanatory Statement under section 102 and E- voting instructions. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) Disclosure of voting results along with the Scrutinizer report as per Reg.44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for 37th AGM held on Friday, 16th August,2024 at 10.00 AM at Registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Signed Minutes of 37th AGM of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited held on 16th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.