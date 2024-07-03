iifl-logo-icon 1
Pearl Polymers Ltd Share Price

37.67
(-1.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open37.35
  Day's High39.8
  52 Wk High48.4
  Prev. Close38.32
  Day's Low37.35
  52 Wk Low 25.8
  Turnover (lac)9.27
  P/E39.7
  Face Value10
  Book Value23.81
  EPS0.96
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.4
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pearl Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

37.35

Prev. Close

38.32

Turnover(Lac.)

9.27

Day's High

39.8

Day's Low

37.35

52 Week's High

48.4

52 Week's Low

25.8

Book Value

23.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.4

P/E

39.7

EPS

0.96

Divi. Yield

0

Pearl Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Pearl Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pearl Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 44.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pearl Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.83

16.83

16.83

16.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.73

21.21

29.26

7.21

Net Worth

38.56

38.04

46.09

24.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

111.68

139.53

181

174.08

yoy growth (%)

-19.96

-22.91

3.97

-1.61

Raw materials

-66.1

-86.24

-109.79

-97.88

As % of sales

59.18

61.81

60.65

56.22

Employee costs

-15.32

-15.95

-19.01

-17.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.57

-12.46

-4.37

0.34

Depreciation

-5.92

-6.37

-5.89

-6.31

Tax paid

0

1.31

1.74

-0.98

Working capital

-4.06

-11.89

-5.42

-0.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.96

-22.91

3.97

-1.61

Op profit growth

-6.1

-202.62

-55.59

-7.67

EBIT growth

-21.89

-4,199.45

-95.82

-4.63

Net profit growth

-5.13

323.66

311.94

-237.67

No Record Found

Pearl Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pearl Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Chand Seth

Whole-time Director

Varun Seth

Independent Director

Meera Johri

Independent Director

Anant Kanoi

Whole-time Director

Amit Seth

Chairman & Managing Director

Udit Seth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aman Thakran

Additional Director

Puneet Renjhen

Independent Director

Brej Behari Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pearl Polymers Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 12 Feb.71, Pearl Polymers Ltd went public in 1988. It was promoted by technocrats Chand Seth and Harish Seth, both having a long and varied experience in the industry. The company is one of the largest plastic processors in India and has facilities to manufacture PVC compounds, polypropylene blown films, blow-moulded PET bottles and containers, and injection-moulded plastic products. It has facilities to produce readymade garments. Company has its subsidiary namely Pacific Pearl Finance & Leasing Ltd.The company was the first and largest manufacturer of PET bottles, jars and containers under the brand name Pearlpet, used by leading food processing and packaging industries like ITC, Postman, Brooke Bond, etc. It also approved for packing pesticides. The company has a technical tie-up with Fibrenyle, UK. A public issue was made to finance the installed capacity to 86 million bottles p.a.The Research & Development department of the company developed product applications in Hotfill jars for jams and jellies & Hotfill bottles for ready to drink juices etc.The Company set up a new unit at Baddi in HP and 1st phase of commercial production started on 1st July, 2006. It commissioned a new plant for manufacturing of Pet Containers at Pant Nagar in Uttaranchal with commercial production in July, 2008. It put up a new unit at Guwahati for hot air extraction in 2017. The Company in 2021-22 sold/ transferred its B2B business undertakings to Manjushree Technopack Limited (M
Company FAQs

What is the Pearl Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Pearl Polymers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pearl Polymers Ltd is ₹63.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pearl Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pearl Polymers Ltd is 39.7 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pearl Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pearl Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pearl Polymers Ltd is ₹25.8 and ₹48.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pearl Polymers Ltd?

Pearl Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.63%, 3 Years at 28.05%, 1 Year at 19.19%, 6 Month at 20.43%, 3 Month at -0.75% and 1 Month at 2.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pearl Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pearl Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.58 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 44.33 %

