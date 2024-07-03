SectorPlastic products
Open₹37.35
Prev. Close₹38.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.27
Day's High₹39.8
Day's Low₹37.35
52 Week's High₹48.4
52 Week's Low₹25.8
Book Value₹23.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.4
P/E39.7
EPS0.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.83
16.83
16.83
16.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.73
21.21
29.26
7.21
Net Worth
38.56
38.04
46.09
24.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
111.68
139.53
181
174.08
yoy growth (%)
-19.96
-22.91
3.97
-1.61
Raw materials
-66.1
-86.24
-109.79
-97.88
As % of sales
59.18
61.81
60.65
56.22
Employee costs
-15.32
-15.95
-19.01
-17.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.57
-12.46
-4.37
0.34
Depreciation
-5.92
-6.37
-5.89
-6.31
Tax paid
0
1.31
1.74
-0.98
Working capital
-4.06
-11.89
-5.42
-0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.96
-22.91
3.97
-1.61
Op profit growth
-6.1
-202.62
-55.59
-7.67
EBIT growth
-21.89
-4,199.45
-95.82
-4.63
Net profit growth
-5.13
323.66
311.94
-237.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Chairman Emeritus
Chand Seth
Whole-time Director
Varun Seth
Independent Director
Meera Johri
Independent Director
Anant Kanoi
Whole-time Director
Amit Seth
Chairman & Managing Director
Udit Seth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aman Thakran
Additional Director
Puneet Renjhen
Independent Director
Brej Behari Gupta
Reports by Pearl Polymers Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 12 Feb.71, Pearl Polymers Ltd went public in 1988. It was promoted by technocrats Chand Seth and Harish Seth, both having a long and varied experience in the industry. The company is one of the largest plastic processors in India and has facilities to manufacture PVC compounds, polypropylene blown films, blow-moulded PET bottles and containers, and injection-moulded plastic products. It has facilities to produce readymade garments. Company has its subsidiary namely Pacific Pearl Finance & Leasing Ltd.The company was the first and largest manufacturer of PET bottles, jars and containers under the brand name Pearlpet, used by leading food processing and packaging industries like ITC, Postman, Brooke Bond, etc. It also approved for packing pesticides. The company has a technical tie-up with Fibrenyle, UK. A public issue was made to finance the installed capacity to 86 million bottles p.a.The Research & Development department of the company developed product applications in Hotfill jars for jams and jellies & Hotfill bottles for ready to drink juices etc.The Company set up a new unit at Baddi in HP and 1st phase of commercial production started on 1st July, 2006. It commissioned a new plant for manufacturing of Pet Containers at Pant Nagar in Uttaranchal with commercial production in July, 2008. It put up a new unit at Guwahati for hot air extraction in 2017. The Company in 2021-22 sold/ transferred its B2B business undertakings to Manjushree Technopack Limited (M
The Pearl Polymers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pearl Polymers Ltd is ₹63.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pearl Polymers Ltd is 39.7 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pearl Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pearl Polymers Ltd is ₹25.8 and ₹48.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pearl Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.63%, 3 Years at 28.05%, 1 Year at 19.19%, 6 Month at 20.43%, 3 Month at -0.75% and 1 Month at 2.57%.
