Summary

Incorporated on 12 Feb.71, Pearl Polymers Ltd went public in 1988. It was promoted by technocrats Chand Seth and Harish Seth, both having a long and varied experience in the industry. The company is one of the largest plastic processors in India and has facilities to manufacture PVC compounds, polypropylene blown films, blow-moulded PET bottles and containers, and injection-moulded plastic products. It has facilities to produce readymade garments. Company has its subsidiary namely Pacific Pearl Finance & Leasing Ltd.The company was the first and largest manufacturer of PET bottles, jars and containers under the brand name Pearlpet, used by leading food processing and packaging industries like ITC, Postman, Brooke Bond, etc. It also approved for packing pesticides. The company has a technical tie-up with Fibrenyle, UK. A public issue was made to finance the installed capacity to 86 million bottles p.a.The Research & Development department of the company developed product applications in Hotfill jars for jams and jellies & Hotfill bottles for ready to drink juices etc.The Company set up a new unit at Baddi in HP and 1st phase of commercial production started on 1st July, 2006. It commissioned a new plant for manufacturing of Pet Containers at Pant Nagar in Uttaranchal with commercial production in July, 2008. It put up a new unit at Guwahati for hot air extraction in 2017. The Company in 2021-22 sold/ transferred its B2B business undertakings to Manjushree Technopack Limited (M

