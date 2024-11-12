iifl-logo-icon 1
Pearl Polymers Ltd Board Meeting

Pearl Polymers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 Results for quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Appointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 29 2023 Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

