|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 Results for quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 29 2023 Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
