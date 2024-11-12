Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 Results for quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

PEARL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Appointment of Independent Director

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024