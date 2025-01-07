Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
111.68
139.53
181
174.08
yoy growth (%)
-19.96
-22.91
3.97
-1.61
Raw materials
-66.1
-86.24
-109.79
-97.88
As % of sales
59.18
61.81
60.65
56.22
Employee costs
-15.32
-15.95
-19.01
-17.65
As % of sales
13.72
11.43
10.5
10.14
Other costs
-34.4
-41.75
-47.88
-48.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.8
29.92
26.45
28.05
Operating profit
-4.15
-4.42
4.31
9.7
OPM
-3.71
-3.17
2.38
5.57
Depreciation
-5.92
-6.37
-5.89
-6.31
Interest expense
-4.1
-4.18
-4.57
-4.5
Other income
3.6
2.51
1.78
1.44
Profit before tax
-10.57
-12.46
-4.37
0.34
Taxes
0
1.31
1.74
-0.98
Tax rate
0
-10.57
-39.8
-287
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.57
-11.14
-2.63
-0.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.57
-11.14
-2.63
-0.63
yoy growth (%)
-5.13
323.66
311.94
-237.67
NPM
-9.46
-7.99
-1.45
-0.36
