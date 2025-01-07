iifl-logo-icon 1
Pearl Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38.44
(3.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:07:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

111.68

139.53

181

174.08

yoy growth (%)

-19.96

-22.91

3.97

-1.61

Raw materials

-66.1

-86.24

-109.79

-97.88

As % of sales

59.18

61.81

60.65

56.22

Employee costs

-15.32

-15.95

-19.01

-17.65

As % of sales

13.72

11.43

10.5

10.14

Other costs

-34.4

-41.75

-47.88

-48.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.8

29.92

26.45

28.05

Operating profit

-4.15

-4.42

4.31

9.7

OPM

-3.71

-3.17

2.38

5.57

Depreciation

-5.92

-6.37

-5.89

-6.31

Interest expense

-4.1

-4.18

-4.57

-4.5

Other income

3.6

2.51

1.78

1.44

Profit before tax

-10.57

-12.46

-4.37

0.34

Taxes

0

1.31

1.74

-0.98

Tax rate

0

-10.57

-39.8

-287

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.57

-11.14

-2.63

-0.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.57

-11.14

-2.63

-0.63

yoy growth (%)

-5.13

323.66

311.94

-237.67

NPM

-9.46

-7.99

-1.45

-0.36

