Pearl Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.22
(-2.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Pearl Polymers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.57

-12.46

-4.37

0.34

Depreciation

-5.92

-6.37

-5.89

-6.31

Tax paid

0

1.31

1.74

-0.98

Working capital

-4.06

-11.89

-5.42

-0.77

Other operating items

Operating

-20.55

-29.41

-13.94

-7.72

Capital expenditure

0.07

2.39

8.32

-111.67

Free cash flow

-20.47

-27.02

-5.62

-119.39

Equity raised

35.54

62.36

71.76

72.32

Investing

0.02

-0.04

0.02

0.02

Financing

12.67

-0.25

2.44

-0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.75

35.04

68.59

-47.14

