Pearl Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.57
-12.46
-4.37
0.34
Depreciation
-5.92
-6.37
-5.89
-6.31
Tax paid
0
1.31
1.74
-0.98
Working capital
-4.06
-11.89
-5.42
-0.77
Other operating items
Operating
-20.55
-29.41
-13.94
-7.72
Capital expenditure
0.07
2.39
8.32
-111.67
Free cash flow
-20.47
-27.02
-5.62
-119.39
Equity raised
35.54
62.36
71.76
72.32
Investing
0.02
-0.04
0.02
0.02
Financing
12.67
-0.25
2.44
-0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.75
35.04
68.59
-47.14
