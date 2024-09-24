Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 including Notice of 53rd AGM of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 24th September, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means, in terms of the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities Exchange Board of India Proceedings of 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) 53rd AGM Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)