Sugar Sector Stocks List

Sugar Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

3660.35

-16.80-0.464589.9735.27

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

372

-0.75-0.203010.9410.38

EID Parry (India) Ltd

907.65

-10.75-1.1716118.640

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

30.78

-0.12-0.393931.710

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

45.78

0.400.88379.4731.08

Zuari Industries Ltd

331.3

-2.80-0.84986.6530.03

Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd(Merged)

130.75

-3.85-2.86338.872.3

Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd(Merged)

377.7

4.351.17436.623.8

Sakthi Sugars Ltd

31.61

-0.19-0.60375.680

Kesar Enterprises Ltd

31.85

-0.05-0.1632.100

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

58.27

0.450.78193.0840.84

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd (Merged)

28.6

1.354.9580.730

Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd

17.45

-0.05-0.2942.676.12

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

521.75

-5.25-1.0010534.2633.38

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

187.72

0.640.341633.0213.49

Mawana Sugars Ltd

100.06

0.400.40391.438.8

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd(Merged)

48.9

-5.35-9.8697.603.04

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

163.5

-0.44-0.271069.0915.07

Rana Sugars Ltd

19.09

0.130.69293.1620.44

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

66.25

-0.04-0.06745.310

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd

45.9

0.260.57520.448.32

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd

88.35

-4.65-5.0040.020

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd

57.52

-0.17-0.291065.850

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd

5.76

-0.07-1.20541.9344.85

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

447.4

-7.55-1.669793.5031.77

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd

411.4

0.350.09353.749.41

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd

261.6

-0.80-0.30997.6913.15

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

40.22

0.170.428560.790

KM Sugar Mills Ltd

33.04

0.170.52303.9713.64

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd

306.45

-3.60-1.161568.29149.11

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd

19.69

0.221.1381.284.87

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd

15.25

0.080.53332.190

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd

646.9

7.951.24911.598.77

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd

514.8

0.300.061030.5511.91

Dollex Agrotech Ltd

39.85

0.501.2799.5014

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd

117.69

0.340.29781.3249.49

M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd

39.95

-0.75-1.8461.888.7

