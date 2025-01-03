Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
3660.35
|-16.80
|-0.46
|4589.97
|35.27
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd
372
|-0.75
|-0.20
|3010.94
|10.38
EID Parry (India) Ltd
907.65
|-10.75
|-1.17
|16118.64
|0
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
30.78
|-0.12
|-0.39
|3931.71
|0
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
45.78
|0.40
|0.88
|379.47
|31.08
Zuari Industries Ltd
331.3
|-2.80
|-0.84
|986.65
|30.03
Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd(Merged)
130.75
|-3.85
|-2.86
|338.87
|2.3
Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd(Merged)
377.7
|4.35
|1.17
|436.62
|3.8
Sakthi Sugars Ltd
31.61
|-0.19
|-0.60
|375.68
|0
Kesar Enterprises Ltd
31.85
|-0.05
|-0.16
|32.10
|0
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
58.27
|0.45
|0.78
|193.08
|40.84
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd (Merged)
28.6
|1.35
|4.95
|80.73
|0
Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd
17.45
|-0.05
|-0.29
|42.67
|6.12
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
521.75
|-5.25
|-1.00
|10534.26
|33.38
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd
187.72
|0.64
|0.34
|1633.02
|13.49
Mawana Sugars Ltd
100.06
|0.40
|0.40
|391.43
|8.8
Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd(Merged)
48.9
|-5.35
|-9.86
|97.60
|3.04
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
163.5
|-0.44
|-0.27
|1069.09
|15.07
Rana Sugars Ltd
19.09
|0.13
|0.69
|293.16
|20.44
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd
66.25
|-0.04
|-0.06
|745.31
|0
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd
45.9
|0.26
|0.57
|520.44
|8.32
Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd
88.35
|-4.65
|-5.00
|40.02
|0
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
57.52
|-0.17
|-0.29
|1065.85
|0
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd
5.76
|-0.07
|-1.20
|541.93
|44.85
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
447.4
|-7.55
|-1.66
|9793.50
|31.77
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
411.4
|0.35
|0.09
|353.74
|9.41
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
261.6
|-0.80
|-0.30
|997.69
|13.15
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
40.22
|0.17
|0.42
|8560.79
|0
KM Sugar Mills Ltd
33.04
|0.17
|0.52
|303.97
|13.64
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd
306.45
|-3.60
|-1.16
|1568.29
|149.11
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd
19.69
|0.22
|1.13
|81.28
|4.87
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd
15.25
|0.08
|0.53
|332.19
|0
Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
646.9
|7.95
|1.24
|911.59
|8.77
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
514.8
|0.30
|0.06
|1030.55
|11.91
Dollex Agrotech Ltd
39.85
|0.50
|1.27
|99.50
|14
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd
117.69
|0.34
|0.29
|781.32
|49.49
M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd
39.95
|-0.75
|-1.84
|61.88
|8.7
