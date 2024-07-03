iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dollex Agrotech Ltd Share Price

39.85
(1.27%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.85
  • Day's High39.9
  • 52 Wk High54.35
  • Prev. Close39.35
  • Day's Low39.85
  • 52 Wk Low 32.15
  • Turnover (lac)3.18
  • P/E14.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.17
  • EPS2.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)99.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dollex Agrotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

39.85

Prev. Close

39.35

Turnover(Lac.)

3.18

Day's High

39.9

Day's Low

39.85

52 Week's High

54.35

52 Week's Low

32.15

Book Value

23.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

99.5

P/E

14.18

EPS

2.81

Divi. Yield

0

Dollex Agrotech Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dollex Agrotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dollex Agrotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:46 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.69%

Non-Promoter- 28.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dollex Agrotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.97

24.97

20

20

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.87

25.02

6.5

3.23

Net Worth

57.84

49.99

26.5

23.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dollex Agrotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dollex Agrotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mehmood Khan

Independent Director

V S Bharaktiya

Independent Director

Ruchi Sogani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kalyani Bhatjiwale

Whole-time Director

Munni Bee

Director

Khusro Nisar

Independent Director

Manish Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dollex Agrotech Ltd

Summary

Dollex Agrotech Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Dollex Agrotech Private Limited dated June 10, 2013 at Gwalior. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Company on April 25, 2022, and name of the Company was changed to Dollex Agrotech Limited dated May 20, 2022. The Company was founded by Mr. Mehmood Khan & Mrs. Munni Bee Khan in year, 2013. Presently, it is engaged into the business of manufacturing & trading of sugar with captive power cogeneration capabilities. In 2006, Mr. Mehmood Khan, one of the promoter, participated in a tender floated by Govt. of Maharashtra for a sugar unit on lease at Nanded, Maharashtra and was allotted the unitfor a period of nearly 6 years. After getting experience in sugar industry, he started mentoring other companies engaged in sugar manufacturing. Thereafter, he decided to set up a sugar manufacturing plant, in the name of Dollex Industries Limited a BSE Listed, which later on merged with an unlisted company, Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd., in 2018, while the promoters sold their shareholding in that Company.As production of sugarcane required ample amount of time, the Company started their cane development process since Incorporation. Thereafter, the Promoters started gathering resources like plant and machinery, key managerial personnel etc. for establishing and operating sugar manufacturing plant till year 2017. In year 2018, Company started operations of sugar manufacturing, from sugarcane a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dollex Agrotech Ltd share price today?

The Dollex Agrotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dollex Agrotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dollex Agrotech Ltd is ₹99.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dollex Agrotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dollex Agrotech Ltd is 14.18 and 1.72 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dollex Agrotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dollex Agrotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dollex Agrotech Ltd is ₹32.15 and ₹54.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dollex Agrotech Ltd?

Dollex Agrotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.15%, 1 Year at -19.66%, 6 Month at 3.10%, 3 Month at -15.12% and 1 Month at -1.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dollex Agrotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dollex Agrotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dollex Agrotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.