Summary

Dollex Agrotech Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Dollex Agrotech Private Limited dated June 10, 2013 at Gwalior. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Company on April 25, 2022, and name of the Company was changed to Dollex Agrotech Limited dated May 20, 2022. The Company was founded by Mr. Mehmood Khan & Mrs. Munni Bee Khan in year, 2013. Presently, it is engaged into the business of manufacturing & trading of sugar with captive power cogeneration capabilities. In 2006, Mr. Mehmood Khan, one of the promoter, participated in a tender floated by Govt. of Maharashtra for a sugar unit on lease at Nanded, Maharashtra and was allotted the unitfor a period of nearly 6 years. After getting experience in sugar industry, he started mentoring other companies engaged in sugar manufacturing. Thereafter, he decided to set up a sugar manufacturing plant, in the name of Dollex Industries Limited a BSE Listed, which later on merged with an unlisted company, Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd., in 2018, while the promoters sold their shareholding in that Company.As production of sugarcane required ample amount of time, the Company started their cane development process since Incorporation. Thereafter, the Promoters started gathering resources like plant and machinery, key managerial personnel etc. for establishing and operating sugar manufacturing plant till year 2017. In year 2018, Company started operations of sugar manufacturing, from sugarcane a

