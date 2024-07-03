SectorSugar
Open₹39.85
Prev. Close₹39.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.18
Day's High₹39.9
Day's Low₹39.85
52 Week's High₹54.35
52 Week's Low₹32.15
Book Value₹23.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)99.5
P/E14.18
EPS2.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.97
24.97
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.87
25.02
6.5
3.23
Net Worth
57.84
49.99
26.5
23.23
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mehmood Khan
Independent Director
V S Bharaktiya
Independent Director
Ruchi Sogani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kalyani Bhatjiwale
Whole-time Director
Munni Bee
Director
Khusro Nisar
Independent Director
Manish Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dollex Agrotech Ltd
Summary
Dollex Agrotech Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Dollex Agrotech Private Limited dated June 10, 2013 at Gwalior. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Company on April 25, 2022, and name of the Company was changed to Dollex Agrotech Limited dated May 20, 2022. The Company was founded by Mr. Mehmood Khan & Mrs. Munni Bee Khan in year, 2013. Presently, it is engaged into the business of manufacturing & trading of sugar with captive power cogeneration capabilities. In 2006, Mr. Mehmood Khan, one of the promoter, participated in a tender floated by Govt. of Maharashtra for a sugar unit on lease at Nanded, Maharashtra and was allotted the unitfor a period of nearly 6 years. After getting experience in sugar industry, he started mentoring other companies engaged in sugar manufacturing. Thereafter, he decided to set up a sugar manufacturing plant, in the name of Dollex Industries Limited a BSE Listed, which later on merged with an unlisted company, Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd., in 2018, while the promoters sold their shareholding in that Company.As production of sugarcane required ample amount of time, the Company started their cane development process since Incorporation. Thereafter, the Promoters started gathering resources like plant and machinery, key managerial personnel etc. for establishing and operating sugar manufacturing plant till year 2017. In year 2018, Company started operations of sugar manufacturing, from sugarcane a
Read More
The Dollex Agrotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dollex Agrotech Ltd is ₹99.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dollex Agrotech Ltd is 14.18 and 1.72 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dollex Agrotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dollex Agrotech Ltd is ₹32.15 and ₹54.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Dollex Agrotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.15%, 1 Year at -19.66%, 6 Month at 3.10%, 3 Month at -15.12% and 1 Month at -1.85%.
