Dollex Agrotech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.97
24.97
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.87
25.02
6.5
3.23
Net Worth
57.84
49.99
26.5
23.23
Minority Interest
Debt
105.28
42.92
45.01
50.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.49
2.72
2.81
1.83
Total Liabilities
165.61
95.63
74.32
75.32
Fixed Assets
39.42
35.24
40.53
45.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
116.23
59.32
28.13
27.35
Inventories
162.2
101.25
38.43
40.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.57
19.05
20.5
4.83
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
45.36
11.51
8.7
12.02
Sundry Creditors
-101.67
-67.06
-32.98
-27.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.23
-5.42
-6.52
-2.31
Cash
9.96
1.06
5.66
2.65
Total Assets
165.61
95.62
74.32
75.3
