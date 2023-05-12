Dear Members,

Your Board of Directors are pleased to present the Eleventh – Directors Report of Dollex Agrotech Limited together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS The Companys Financial Performance for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 under review along with previous year figures are given hereunder:

(Rs in Lakhs.)

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue from operations 13,549.20 11,044.97 Other Income 16.67 10.47 Total Income 13,565.87 11,055.44 Depreciation & Amortization expenses 282.77 251.61 Finance Cost 320.63 243.90 Other Expenses 12151.27 9,763.42 Total Expenses 12,754.67 10,258.93 Profit before exceptional & Extraordinary items 811.21 796.51 Exceptional & Extraordinary items - - Profit/(Loss) before tax 811.21 796.51 Tax Expenses : Current Tax 132.50 194.33 Deferred Tax Liability -23.12 -8.30 Profit /(Loss) for the Period 701.82 610.49 Other Comprehensive Income - - Total Comprehensive Income for the Period 701.82 610.49

2. OPERATING PERFORMANCE

The Company received total income of Rs. 13,565.87 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2024 as against Rs. 11,055.44Lakhs for the Previous year. The EBITDA for the year under review stood at Rs. 811.21Lakhs as compared to Rs.796.51 Lakhs for the Previous year. The Company has earned a Net profit after tax of Rs. 701.82 Lakhs as compared to net profit of Rs.610.49 Lakhs for the previous year. 3. TRANSFER TO RESERVE The Profit after Tax for the year has been carried as balance in Profit and Loss account along with accumulation of opening Balance and the same has been shown under the head "Other equity" under Shareholders Fund in the Balance sheet as on 31st March, 2024. The Company has not transferred any amount to the reserves separately. 4.DIVIDEND The Company has not declared the Dividend during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 5.PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES All Contracts/ Arrangements /Transactions entered by the Company during the Financial Year 2023-2024 with Related Parties were in the ordinary course of Business and on arms length basis. During the year under review, the company has entered into any contract/arrangement /transactions with related

Parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions entered into by the Company were in the ordinary course of business and were on an arms length basis, Form AOC- 2 forms part of this Board Report in Annexure- I. Your directors draw the attention of the Members to the Financial Statement which sets out related Party Disclosures. 6. COPY OF ANNUAL RETURN Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the companies Act, 2013, copy of the Annual Returns of the company in Form MGT-7 is placed on website of the Company and is accessible at the web link: www.dollex.in. 7. SHARE CAPITAL During the financial year, the Authorised Share Capital of the Company increased from 25,00,00,000/- (Twenty-Five Crore) to Rs. 40,00,00,000/-(FortyCrore) Divided into 4,00,00,000 (Four Crore) Equity Share of Rs. 10/-(Ten Each). The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company Rs. 24,96,80,000 (Twenty-Four Crore Ninety-Six Lakhs Eighty Thousand) Divided into 2,49,68,000(Two Crore Forty NineLakh Sixty Eight thousand) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Ten Each). 8. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL The internal financial control systems are commensurate with the nature of business and size and complexity of operations of the company. The Audit Committee periodically evaluates the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control systems and monitors the implementation of recommendations made by the committee. The Auditors of the Company have also opined that "the Company has in all material respects an adequate internal financial control systems over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024. Further the Certificate of Compliance from the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer annexed to this report confirms the adequacy of the internal control systems and procedures of the company. 9.STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in "Annexure–II" to this Report. The Statement containing the particulars of employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and other applicable rules (if any) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. As per the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report and the Accounts are being sent to all the members of the Company, excluding the information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office. The said information is also available for inspection at the Registered Office during working hours up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

10. Directors & Key Managerial Personnel

A. None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified under the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act,2013. B. Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel During the year under review, there were change in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the financial year 2023-2024. Ms. Kalyani Bhatjiwale (Mem. No. – A35720) was appointed as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 01.07.2022 and resigned from the Company on 12.05.2023 due to her pre-occupied Schedule. And thereafter to fill the vacancy Ms. Siddhi Banthiya (Mem. No. A71520) is hereby appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 12.05.2023. Declaration by an Independent Director(s), Re- Appointment & Meeting Pursuant to the requirements of Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received the declarations from all the independent directors confirming the fact that they all are meeting the eligibility criteria as stated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. As required under Schedule IV to the Act(Code for Independent Directors) and Regulation 25 (3) of the held at least 1 (one) meeting in a year, without the presence of Non-Independent Directors. The Independent Directors met once, i.e, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The Meeting was conducted without the presence of the Chairman, Executive Directors and any other Managerial Personnel. The Independent Directors, inter alia, discussed, and reviewed performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, Chairman of the Company, and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companies management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to perform its duties effectively and reasonably. D.FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION Pursuant to the requirements of Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of its Committees. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors were carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Department. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

E. Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director, Key managerial Personnel and other employees. In line with the principles of transparency and consistency, your Company has adopted the following policies which, inter alia includes criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director. The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, as required under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, is available on Companys website at www.dollex.in F. Statement of Directors Responsibilities In terms of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors would like to state that:

(i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards (IND AS) have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

(ii) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.

(iii) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(iv) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(vi) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system was adequate and operating effectively.

11.MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the Financial year 2023-24, the Board of Directors met 8 times on April 24, 2023, May 12, 2023, May 30, 2023, September 04, 2023, September 22, 2023, November 10, 2023, February 19, 2024 & March 18, 2024. Maximum time gap between two consecutive meetings did not exceed 120 Days. The Compositions of the Board Meetings, attendance at the Board Meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 under review and at the last Annual General meeting, number of Directorship in other companies, Membership/ Chairmanships of the Committees and their shareholding as on March 31, 2024 in the Company are as follows.

Name of Director DIN Category No . of Boar d Meetings held during the year No. of Board Meetings attended during the year Attendance at last AGM (28.09.20 23) *Directorships (including this entity) **Committee Position (including this entity) Shareholding (Equity Shares of FV of Rs.10/- each) Chairperson Member Mr. Mehmoo d Khan 00069224 MD 8 8 v 1 - 2 70,40,000 Mrs. Munni Khan 00027334 WTD & ED 8 8 v 1 - 1 70,00,000 Mr. Vijai Singh Bharakti ya 00017285 NED & ID 8 8 v 3 1 1 - Mrs. Ruchi Sogani 02805170 NED & ID 8 8 v 3 1 2 - Mr. Manish Joshi 07762530 NED & ID 8 8 v 6 3 2 - Mr. Khusro Nisar 00446545 NED 8 8 v 1 - 1 10,000

{P- Promoter, NED- Non Executive Director , ID- Independent Director ,MD- Managing Director, WTD- Whole Time Director & ED- Executive Director} Note: *Excludes Directorship in Private Limited Companies, foreign Companies and Companies Under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013.

**Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee & Stakeholders Relationship Committee in all Indian Public Limited Companies have been considered for the committee positions. ***There is no inter-se relationship between the Directors.

12. COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS& CATEGORY

In compliance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 as amended from time to time (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") and Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations, the board has optimum combination of Executive and Non – Executive Directors. All the Non – Executive Directors are eminent professionals and bring the wealth of their professional expertise and experience to the management of the Company.

Name of Directors DIN Category 1 Mr. Mehmood Khan 00069224 Managing Director 2 Mrs. Munni Khan 00027334 Whole Time Director 3 Mr. KhusroNisar 00446545 Non-Executive Director 4 Mr. Manish Joshi 07762530 Independent Director 5 Mrs. RuchiSogani 02805170 Independent Director 6 Mr. Vijai Singh Bharaktiya 00017285 Independent Director

Composition and Category of Directors are given in Table: 1

12. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met once on 10.01.2024, inter alia, to: a. Evaluate the performance of non – independent director and the Board as whole, b. Evaluate the performance of chairperson of the Company taking into account the views of

Executive and Non - Executive Directors of the company, and c. Evaluate the Quality, Quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management and the Board. All Independent Directors were present at the meeting.

13. BOARD EVALUATION Pursuant to Section 178(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board carried out an annual evaluation of every directors performance. Pursuant to the provisions of Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 3013 and Regulation 17(10) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 the Board evaluated the performance of Independent Directors. The Independent Directors in a separate meeting reviewed the performance of Non- Independent Directors, performance of Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman.

14. STATUTORY AUDITORAND THEIR REPORT Pursuant to the provision of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (accounts), Rules, 2014, M/s. S N Gadiya & Co., Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Firm No. 0020252C) was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th September, 2023, for a term of 5(five) consecutive Years till the Conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting. The Statutory Auditors have given a confirmation that they are eligible to continue with their appointment and that they have not been disqualified in any manner from continuing as statutory auditors.

M/s. S.N.Gadiya & Co., Chartered Accountants, have carried out the statutory audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Notes to Financial Statement referred in Auditors Report are self-explanatory. There are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer given by the Statutory Auditors in their report and therefore it does not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report is annexed with the Financial Statement forming part of this annual report.

15. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT Pursuant to Provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. VikasVerma and Associates, Company Secretaries (FRN P2012DE081400), as a Secretarial Auditor to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended March, 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report is appended to this report as Annexure III. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

16. COST AUDITOR In terms of the Provisions of Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has re-appointed M/s. M.P. Turakhia & Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor of the Company , for the financial year ending 31st March, 2025, on a remuneration mentioned in the Notice convening the 11th Annual General Meeting for conducting the audit of the cost records maintained by the Company. A certificate from M/s. M.P. Turakhia& Associates, Cost Accountants has been received to the effect that their appointment as Cost Auditor of the Company, if made would be in accordance with the limits specified under Section 141 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder. A resolution seeking Members approval for remuneration payable to Cost Auditors forms part of the Notice of the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company and same is recommended for your consideration. Cost Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2023 was filed with the Registrar of Companies, within the prescribed time limit and for the year ended 31st March 2024, the same shall be filed within prescribed time after completion of Cost Audit by Cost Auditors. The Company has made and maintained requisite Cost accounts and records as required to be maintained as specified by the Central Government under Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

17. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented separately and forms part of this Annual Report.

18.VIGIL MECHANISM The Company has formulated a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances pursuant to Section 177 (9) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Audit Committee oversees the Vigil Mechanism. The Vigil Mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of director(s), employee(s) or any other person who avail the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate and exceptional cases. The policy on Vigil Mechanism may be accessed on the Companys website www.dollex.in.

19. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the reporting period, the company successfully acquired Hindustan Tankers Private Limited (HTPL) through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). HTPL is now a subsidiary of our company. Although HTPL has not commenced operations yet.

20. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEE OR INVESTMENT Particulars of loan given, investment made, guarantees given and security provided under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, if any, are provided in the notes of financial statement.

21. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 The Company has put in place a policy on Anti Sexual harassment in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.Internal Complaints Committee has been setup to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, Contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The Company is committed to providing a safe and conducive work environment to all of its employees and associates. No complaints have been received during the year under review.

22. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company being listed on the NSE Emerge Platform is exempted from provisions of Corporate Governance as per Regulation 15 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Hence no Corporate Governance report is disclosed in this Annual Report. It is pertinent to mention that the Company Follows majority of the provisions of the Corporate Governance voluntarily.

23. BOARD COMMITTEE The Company has constituted different Board level committees in accordance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013. Currently the board has constituted three Committees.

1. Audit Committee

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee The details of the Committee along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are mentioned below.

1. AUDIT COMMITTEE Audit Committee of the Board of Directors ["the Audit Committee is entrusted with the responsibility to supervise the Companys internal controls and financial reporting process. The Composition, quorum, powers, role and scope are in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act. All the members of the Audit Committee are financially literate and bring in expertise in the fields of Finance, Taxation, Accounts, etc. It functions in accordance with its terms of reference that defines its authority, responsibility and reporting function. Meetings and Attendance, Composition, Chairperson and name of Members as on March 31, 2024.

During the Financial year 2023-2024, the Audit Committee met Five (5) times i.e on 12.05.2023, 30.05.2023, 04.09.2023, 10.11.2023 and 19.02.2024. The Maximum Gap between two meetings was not more than 120 Days.

Name of Director Category of Director Position Audit Committee Meeting(s) Held Attended 1 Mr. Vijai Singh Bharaktiya Independent Director Chairman 5 5 2 Mrs. Ruchi Sogani Independent Director Member 5 5 3 Mr. Mehmood Khan Managing Director Member 5 5

The Committee also reviews the observations of the Internal and Statutory Auditors, along with the comments and action taken thereon by the Management and invites senior executives to its Meetings as necessary. 2.NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE In terms of Section 178 of the Companies Act, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was formed on 12thMay, 2023.The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Two Independent Directors namely Ms. Ruchi Sogani & Mr. Vijai Singh Bharaktiya and one Non-Executive Director Mr. Khusro Nisar. Meetings and Attendance, Composition, Chairperson and name of Members as on March 31, 2024. During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Met Once in a Year i.e 12.05.2023.

Name of the Director Category of Directorship Position Nomination Remuneration Committee Meetings Held Attended 1 Mrs. RuchiSogani Independent Director Chairperson 1 1 2 Mr. Vijai Singh Bharaktiya Independent Director Member 1 1 3 Mr. Khusro Nisar Non Executive Director Member 1 1

Performance Evaluation Criteria for Independent Directors:

The performance evaluation of Independent Directors was based on various criteria, inter alia, including attendance at Board and Committee Meetings, skill, experience, ability to challenge views of others in a constructive manner, knowledge acquired with regard to the Companys business, understanding of industryand global trends etc. The manner in which the annual performance evaluation is doneby the Board including the criteria for the same is discussed in detail in Directors Report. 3.STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE In terms of Section 178 of the Companies Act 2013Act, Stakeholder Relationship Committee was constituted on 12thMay, 2023, to oversee the matters relating to redressal of Stakeholder complaints pertaining to Issue of Duplicate Shares, Transfer of Shares, Non-Receipt of Annual Report, Non-Receipt of Annual Report, Non-Receipt of Declared Dividends etc.

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee Comprises of Director Mr. Manish Joshi as an Independent Director and Two Executive Director Mr. Mehmood Khan & Mrs. Munni Khan. Terms of Reference and Powers of the Committee is provided. Meetings and Attendance, Composition, Chairperson and name of Members as on March 31, 2024.During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Stakeholder Relationship Committee met once in a year i.e 12.05.2023.

Name of the Director Category of Directorship Position Nomination Remuneration Committee Meetings Held Attended 1 Mr. Manish Joshi Independent Director Chairperson 1 1 2 Mrs. Munni Khan Whole Time Director Member 1 1 3 Mr. Mehmood Khan Managing Director Member 1 1

24. Complaints& Share Transfer:

During the year ended March 31, 2024 no complaints we are received. No complaints were pending at the beginning or at the end of the year.

25. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY The Brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year in the format prescribed in the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 are set out in "Annexure – IV of this Report

26. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars in the respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earning & Outgo are furnished in Annexure- V and form a part of this report.

27. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS During the year under review, your company has complied with the applicable standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. 28. HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Management has a healthy relationship with the officers and the Employee. 29. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and certain designated employees of the Company. The Code requires preclearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The

Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code. 30. VIGIL MECHANISM /WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY: Pursuant to Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, the Company has formulated Whistle Blower Policy for vigil mechanism of Directors and employees to report to the management about the unethical behavior, fraud or violation of Companys code of conduct. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases 31. GENERAL Your Directors state that no Disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review.

a. Issue of Equity Shares with Differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

b. Issue of Shares (including sweat Equity Shares) to Directors and employees of the Company under any scheme.

c. Details relating to Employees Stock option Scheme.

d. Revision of Financial Statements & Board Report

e. Buyback of Shares

f. The Company does not have scheme for provision of money for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustee for the benefit of employees.

g. Purchase by Company of its own shares or giving of loans for such purchase.

h. There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

i. There is no material change or commitment affecting the financial position of the Company, occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

j. The Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of Section 73 or section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

k. No remuneration was paid to Non-Executive Directors except sitting Fees.

l. No Significant and material order is passed by the regulators or courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

m. No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee of the Board.

n. No case of Child Labour, forced labour, involuntary labour, sexual harassment and Discriminatory employment was reported in the financial year 2023-24.

o. Shares in held in trust for the Benefit of employees.

p. Issue of Debentures/Warrants.

q. Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Funds(IEPF).

r. Disclosure about the application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and

Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year.

32.ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation to the wholehearted help and co-operation the Company has received from the business associates, partners, vendors, clients, government authorities, bankers of the company. The Relations between the management and the staff were cordial during the period under review. The Company also wishes to put on record its appreciation for the work done by the staff. Your directors appreciate and value the trust imposed upon them by the members of the Company.