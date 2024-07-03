Dollex Agrotech Ltd Summary

Dollex Agrotech Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Dollex Agrotech Private Limited dated June 10, 2013 at Gwalior. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Company on April 25, 2022, and name of the Company was changed to Dollex Agrotech Limited dated May 20, 2022. The Company was founded by Mr. Mehmood Khan & Mrs. Munni Bee Khan in year, 2013. Presently, it is engaged into the business of manufacturing & trading of sugar with captive power cogeneration capabilities. In 2006, Mr. Mehmood Khan, one of the promoter, participated in a tender floated by Govt. of Maharashtra for a sugar unit on lease at Nanded, Maharashtra and was allotted the unitfor a period of nearly 6 years. After getting experience in sugar industry, he started mentoring other companies engaged in sugar manufacturing. Thereafter, he decided to set up a sugar manufacturing plant in Datia, in the name of Dollex Industries Limited, which later on merged with an unlisted company, Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd., in 2018, while the promoters sold their shareholding in that Company.As production of sugarcane required ample amount of time, the Company started their cane development process since Incorporation. Thereafter, the Promoters started gathering resources like plant and machinery, key managerial personnel etc. for establishing and operating sugar manufacturing plant till year 2017. In year 2018, Company started operations of sugar manufacturing, from sugarcane along with co-generation capabilities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Companys plant is situated in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh having a crushing capacity of 2500 tonnes per day (TCD). Besides, it has received in-principle approval from Dept. of Food & Public Distribution from Government of India for establishing distilleries of 200 KLPD capacity. In addition to sugar, it also produce and sell byproducts such as mollases, pressmud and bagasse. The bagasse is used to generate power. Further, the Company is engaged into captive power generation with a capacity of 3 MW omprising of 2 plants of 1.5 MW each. This power is generated from bagasse to run their plant at Datia. Apart from these, the Company manufactures & trades sugar in wholesale & sell it in the package of 50 kgs to anyone who wants to buy it, therefore it has no distributor as it sell sugar to clients directly without involving any distributor.The Company came out with a Public Issue of 69,68,000 Equity Shares in December, 2022 by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 24.39 Crore , comprising a Fresh Issue of 49,68,000 equity shares amounting to Rs. 17.39 Crores and 20,00,000 equity shares through Offer for Sale of Rs. 7 Crores.