SectorSugar
Open₹262.4
Prev. Close₹261.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.79
Day's High₹262.4
Day's Low₹253.3
52 Week's High₹413.4
52 Week's Low₹253.8
Book Value₹179
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)972.52
P/E13.08
EPS20.04
Divi. Yield0.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.31
46.03
50.38
66.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
653.74
530.39
412.39
271.62
Net Worth
696.05
576.42
462.77
337.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,818.59
1,644.82
1,243.47
1,085.37
yoy growth (%)
10.56
32.27
14.56
33.95
Raw materials
-1,344.65
-1,223.74
-965.69
-729.29
As % of sales
73.93
74.39
77.66
67.19
Employee costs
-80.8
-71.35
-54.7
-47.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
109.98
84.42
23.75
123.52
Depreciation
-28.52
-29.23
-24.15
-22.76
Tax paid
-50.23
-32.79
-6.76
-12.42
Working capital
60.01
152.69
42.97
225.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.56
32.27
14.56
33.95
Op profit growth
18.56
55.96
-46.07
167.43
EBIT growth
20.01
57.38
-47.3
195.74
Net profit growth
15.75
203.74
-84.05
589.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
2,046.97
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,046.97
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
8.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Raj Kumar Adlakha
Whole-time Director
Shankar Lal Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gurbachan Singh Matta
Independent Non Exe. Director
N K Sawhney
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rutuja Rajendra More
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jasbir Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravi Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
Summary
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd was incorporated on October 4, 1993 with the name Associated Sugar Mills Ltd. Initially, the company was promoted by M K Swarup and his family. In the year 1998, Uttam Group acquired the 100% shareholding in the company from the erstwhile promoters and gained overall control of the company. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed from Associated Sugar Mills Ltd to Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd with effect from November 24, 1998.Presently, the Company operates in the sugar industry and manufacture white sugar. They belong to Uttam Group of Companies promoted by the Adlakha family. The company is having their manufacturing plants located at Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.In January 2001, the company set up their first sugar unit at Roorkee, Uttarakhand for manufacturing sugar using double sulphitation process with a capacity of 2500 TCD along-with cogeneration facilities of 6 MW of power. In November 2001, they expanded the capacity to 4000 TCD by installing additional cane loaders/ un-loaders, increasing the length of cane conveyor, adding certain evaporator bodies, centrifugal machines etc.In November 2002, the company further expanded their capacity to 5000 TCD along-with additional co-generation facility of 3 MW. In the year 2004, they further increased their installed capacity to 6250 TCD and upgraded their production process to the present Defeco Remelt Phospho Floatation process along with the expansion of co-generation facility to 16 MW of power.I
The Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹255 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹972.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd is 13.08 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹253.8 and ₹413.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.42%, 3 Years at 12.73%, 1 Year at -36.15%, 6 Month at -24.39%, 3 Month at -32.37% and 1 Month at -12.10%.
