Summary

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd was incorporated on October 4, 1993 with the name Associated Sugar Mills Ltd. Initially, the company was promoted by M K Swarup and his family. In the year 1998, Uttam Group acquired the 100% shareholding in the company from the erstwhile promoters and gained overall control of the company. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed from Associated Sugar Mills Ltd to Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd with effect from November 24, 1998.Presently, the Company operates in the sugar industry and manufacture white sugar. They belong to Uttam Group of Companies promoted by the Adlakha family. The company is having their manufacturing plants located at Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.In January 2001, the company set up their first sugar unit at Roorkee, Uttarakhand for manufacturing sugar using double sulphitation process with a capacity of 2500 TCD along-with cogeneration facilities of 6 MW of power. In November 2001, they expanded the capacity to 4000 TCD by installing additional cane loaders/ un-loaders, increasing the length of cane conveyor, adding certain evaporator bodies, centrifugal machines etc.In November 2002, the company further expanded their capacity to 5000 TCD along-with additional co-generation facility of 3 MW. In the year 2004, they further increased their installed capacity to 6250 TCD and upgraded their production process to the present Defeco Remelt Phospho Floatation process along with the expansion of co-generation facility to 16 MW of power.I

Read More