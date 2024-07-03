iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Share Price

255
(-2.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:29 PM

  • Open262.4
  • Day's High262.4
  • 52 Wk High413.4
  • Prev. Close261.6
  • Day's Low253.3
  • 52 Wk Low 253.8
  • Turnover (lac)80.79
  • P/E13.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value179
  • EPS20.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)972.52
  • Div. Yield0.95
No Records Found

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

262.4

Prev. Close

261.6

Turnover(Lac.)

80.79

Day's High

262.4

Day's Low

253.3

52 Week's High

413.4

52 Week's Low

253.8

Book Value

179

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

972.52

P/E

13.08

EPS

20.04

Divi. Yield

0.95

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.38%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 25.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.31

46.03

50.38

66.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

653.74

530.39

412.39

271.62

Net Worth

696.05

576.42

462.77

337.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,818.59

1,644.82

1,243.47

1,085.37

yoy growth (%)

10.56

32.27

14.56

33.95

Raw materials

-1,344.65

-1,223.74

-965.69

-729.29

As % of sales

73.93

74.39

77.66

67.19

Employee costs

-80.8

-71.35

-54.7

-47.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

109.98

84.42

23.75

123.52

Depreciation

-28.52

-29.23

-24.15

-22.76

Tax paid

-50.23

-32.79

-6.76

-12.42

Working capital

60.01

152.69

42.97

225.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.56

32.27

14.56

33.95

Op profit growth

18.56

55.96

-46.07

167.43

EBIT growth

20.01

57.38

-47.3

195.74

Net profit growth

15.75

203.74

-84.05

589.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

2,046.97

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2,046.97

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

8.55

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Raj Kumar Adlakha

Whole-time Director

Shankar Lal Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gurbachan Singh Matta

Independent Non Exe. Director

N K Sawhney

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rutuja Rajendra More

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jasbir Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravi Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh Garg

Registered Office

Reports by Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd

Summary

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd was incorporated on October 4, 1993 with the name Associated Sugar Mills Ltd. Initially, the company was promoted by M K Swarup and his family. In the year 1998, Uttam Group acquired the 100% shareholding in the company from the erstwhile promoters and gained overall control of the company. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed from Associated Sugar Mills Ltd to Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd with effect from November 24, 1998.Presently, the Company operates in the sugar industry and manufacture white sugar. They belong to Uttam Group of Companies promoted by the Adlakha family. The company is having their manufacturing plants located at Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.In January 2001, the company set up their first sugar unit at Roorkee, Uttarakhand for manufacturing sugar using double sulphitation process with a capacity of 2500 TCD along-with cogeneration facilities of 6 MW of power. In November 2001, they expanded the capacity to 4000 TCD by installing additional cane loaders/ un-loaders, increasing the length of cane conveyor, adding certain evaporator bodies, centrifugal machines etc.In November 2002, the company further expanded their capacity to 5000 TCD along-with additional co-generation facility of 3 MW. In the year 2004, they further increased their installed capacity to 6250 TCD and upgraded their production process to the present Defeco Remelt Phospho Floatation process along with the expansion of co-generation facility to 16 MW of power.I
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd share price today?

The Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹255 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹972.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd is 13.08 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹253.8 and ₹413.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd?

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.42%, 3 Years at 12.73%, 1 Year at -36.15%, 6 Month at -24.39%, 3 Month at -32.37% and 1 Month at -12.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.39 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 25.51 %

