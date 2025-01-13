Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.31
46.03
50.38
66.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
653.74
530.39
412.39
271.62
Net Worth
696.05
576.42
462.77
337.95
Minority Interest
Debt
761.48
593.52
640.16
820.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
97.38
91.48
86.45
78.38
Total Liabilities
1,554.91
1,261.42
1,189.38
1,236.69
Fixed Assets
778.04
679.63
677.54
679.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
5
0
0
2.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.88
8.88
8.26
42.6
Networking Capital
754.95
563.34
491.99
502.7
Inventories
930.13
851.25
799.6
928.14
Inventory Days
186.28
Sundry Debtors
39.74
52.98
61.06
48.29
Debtor Days
9.69
Other Current Assets
24.94
28.78
20.15
112.37
Sundry Creditors
-160.88
-283.01
-295.71
-453.94
Creditor Days
91.1
Other Current Liabilities
-78.98
-86.66
-93.11
-132.16
Cash
7.05
9.58
11.58
8.94
Total Assets
1,554.92
1,261.43
1,189.37
1,236.69
