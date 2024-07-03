Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
400.75
453.82
604.03
460.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
400.75
453.82
604.03
460.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.4
3.15
2.11
1.72
Total Income
402.15
456.97
606.14
461.77
Total Expenditure
397.65
418.67
561.12
393.58
PBIDT
4.5
38.3
45.02
68.19
Interest
11.7
18.44
13.91
17.51
PBDT
-7.2
19.86
31.11
50.68
Depreciation
11.67
11.27
9.53
9.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.31
1.1
5
10.25
Deferred Tax
-2.81
1.06
0.95
0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.75
6.43
15.63
30.97
Minority Interest After NP
0.4
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.54
5.82
15.63
30.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.54
5.82
15.63
30.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.81
1.53
4.1
8.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
25
0
25
0
Equity
38.14
38.14
38.14
38.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.12
8.43
7.45
14.82
PBDTM(%)
-1.79
4.37
5.15
11.01
PATM(%)
-3.68
1.41
2.58
6.73
