iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

254.45
(0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Sept-2023Jun-2023

Gross Sales

400.75

453.82

604.03

460.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

400.75

453.82

604.03

460.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.4

3.15

2.11

1.72

Total Income

402.15

456.97

606.14

461.77

Total Expenditure

397.65

418.67

561.12

393.58

PBIDT

4.5

38.3

45.02

68.19

Interest

11.7

18.44

13.91

17.51

PBDT

-7.2

19.86

31.11

50.68

Depreciation

11.67

11.27

9.53

9.37

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.31

1.1

5

10.25

Deferred Tax

-2.81

1.06

0.95

0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.75

6.43

15.63

30.97

Minority Interest After NP

0.4

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.54

5.82

15.63

30.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.54

5.82

15.63

30.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.81

1.53

4.1

8.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

25

0

25

0

Equity

38.14

38.14

38.14

38.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.12

8.43

7.45

14.82

PBDTM(%)

-1.79

4.37

5.15

11.01

PATM(%)

-3.68

1.41

2.58

6.73

Uttam Sug.Mills: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.