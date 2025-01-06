Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
109.98
84.42
23.75
123.52
Depreciation
-28.52
-29.23
-24.15
-22.76
Tax paid
-50.23
-32.79
-6.76
-12.42
Working capital
60.01
152.69
42.97
225.26
Other operating items
Operating
91.24
175.08
35.81
313.59
Capital expenditure
11.37
62.27
50.23
-238.32
Free cash flow
102.61
237.35
86.04
75.27
Equity raised
487.08
333.23
241.4
-68.51
Investing
2.51
0
0
0
Financing
24.42
52.44
70.53
112.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
616.63
623.02
397.98
118.85
