Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

253.4
(-3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Uttam Sug.Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

109.98

84.42

23.75

123.52

Depreciation

-28.52

-29.23

-24.15

-22.76

Tax paid

-50.23

-32.79

-6.76

-12.42

Working capital

60.01

152.69

42.97

225.26

Other operating items

Operating

91.24

175.08

35.81

313.59

Capital expenditure

11.37

62.27

50.23

-238.32

Free cash flow

102.61

237.35

86.04

75.27

Equity raised

487.08

333.23

241.4

-68.51

Investing

2.51

0

0

0

Financing

24.42

52.44

70.53

112.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

616.63

623.02

397.98

118.85

