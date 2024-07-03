Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
2,046.97
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,046.97
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
8.55
Total Income
2,055.52
Total Expenditure
1,781.16
PBIDT
274.36
Interest
55.73
PBDT
218.63
Depreciation
39.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
41.45
Deferred Tax
5.16
Reported Profit After Tax
132.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
132.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
132.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
34.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
25
Equity
38.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.4
PBDTM(%)
10.68
PATM(%)
6.45
