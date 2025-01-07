Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,818.59
1,644.82
1,243.47
1,085.37
yoy growth (%)
10.56
32.27
14.56
33.95
Raw materials
-1,344.65
-1,223.74
-965.69
-729.29
As % of sales
73.93
74.39
77.66
67.19
Employee costs
-80.8
-71.35
-54.7
-47.18
As % of sales
4.44
4.33
4.39
4.34
Other costs
-177.11
-167.52
-106.26
-92.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.73
10.18
8.54
8.5
Operating profit
216.01
182.19
116.81
216.61
OPM
11.87
11.07
9.39
19.95
Depreciation
-28.52
-29.23
-24.15
-22.76
Interest expense
-86.11
-78.97
-80.06
-73.5
Other income
8.6
10.43
11.15
3.18
Profit before tax
109.98
84.42
23.75
123.52
Taxes
-50.23
-32.79
-6.76
-12.42
Tax rate
-45.66
-38.84
-28.45
-10.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
59.75
51.62
16.99
111.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-4.52
Net profit
59.75
51.62
16.99
106.58
yoy growth (%)
15.75
203.74
-84.05
589.14
NPM
3.28
3.13
1.36
9.81
