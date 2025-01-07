iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

254.45
(0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,818.59

1,644.82

1,243.47

1,085.37

yoy growth (%)

10.56

32.27

14.56

33.95

Raw materials

-1,344.65

-1,223.74

-965.69

-729.29

As % of sales

73.93

74.39

77.66

67.19

Employee costs

-80.8

-71.35

-54.7

-47.18

As % of sales

4.44

4.33

4.39

4.34

Other costs

-177.11

-167.52

-106.26

-92.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.73

10.18

8.54

8.5

Operating profit

216.01

182.19

116.81

216.61

OPM

11.87

11.07

9.39

19.95

Depreciation

-28.52

-29.23

-24.15

-22.76

Interest expense

-86.11

-78.97

-80.06

-73.5

Other income

8.6

10.43

11.15

3.18

Profit before tax

109.98

84.42

23.75

123.52

Taxes

-50.23

-32.79

-6.76

-12.42

Tax rate

-45.66

-38.84

-28.45

-10.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

59.75

51.62

16.99

111.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-4.52

Net profit

59.75

51.62

16.99

106.58

yoy growth (%)

15.75

203.74

-84.05

589.14

NPM

3.28

3.13

1.36

9.81

Uttam Sug.Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.