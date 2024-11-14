iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Board Meeting

Uttam Sug.Mills CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
UTTAM SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held today (i.e. 14.11.2024), Please find outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
UTTAM SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held today (i.e. 14.08.2024), Please find outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202427 Apr 2024
UTTAM SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31.03.2024 and to recommend Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Board has recommended Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
UTTAM SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter/ period ended 31st December 2023. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held today (i.e. 31.01.2024), Please find outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

