|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|UTTAM SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held today (i.e. 14.11.2024), Please find outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|UTTAM SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held today (i.e. 14.08.2024), Please find outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|UTTAM SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31.03.2024 and to recommend Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Board has recommended Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|UTTAM SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter/ period ended 31st December 2023. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held today (i.e. 31.01.2024), Please find outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
