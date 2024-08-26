|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|AGM 18/09/2024 We are submitting herewith Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024) Please find attached herewith proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on 18th September, 2024 at 12:00 noon through video conferencing(VC)/ other audio visual means(OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.