Summary

Promoted by the Punjab Agro Industrial Corporation (28.6% equity stake) and Rana Gurjit Singh and his associates (17.2%), Rana Sugars was incorporated in July, 1991. The Company came out with a public issue in Aug.93 to set up a 2500-tcd sugar plant along with captive power generation of 5 MW. The main product of the company is white crystal sugar which is used in households, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. There are two by-products -- molasses and bagasse. Molasses are used to manufacture alcohol and citric acid. Bagasse is used as a raw material in the paper industry and also as fuel to generate steam and power. Located in Punjab, the company is at an advantage as Punjab is a sugar-deficit state. Also, the yield per hectare in Punjab is satisfactory. Rana Sugars Limited is the first company in the North India which has set up a Co-generation Power Project which was commenced production during March 2002. The Co-generation is generating 14 MW surplus power after meeting the captive demand from its in built system.The Company started commercial production of its Distillery Unit of 60 KL capacity at District Tarn Taran w.e.f. 2nd March, 2006. Originally commissioned to manufacture industrial alcohol/rectified spirit, the distillery was upgraded to produce ethanol. In due course of time the distillery was expanded as the demand for ethanol grew multifold and resulting, the current capacity of the plant stood at 225 KLPD.During 2007, it expanded co-generation of power increa

