SectorSugar
Open₹19.11
Prev. Close₹19.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.84
Day's High₹19.15
Day's Low₹18.52
52 Week's High₹27.7
52 Week's Low₹18.2
Book Value₹32.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)284.41
P/E20.54
EPS0.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
153.54
153.54
153.54
153.54
Preference Capital
55.92
53.05
50.18
47.64
Reserves
358.82
330.76
267.33
181.43
Net Worth
568.28
537.35
471.05
382.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,222.07
1,310.68
976.53
1,090.81
yoy growth (%)
-6.76
34.21
-10.47
27.46
Raw materials
-936.98
-1,100.81
-844.73
-914.62
As % of sales
76.67
83.98
86.5
83.84
Employee costs
-41.7
-37.7
-29.99
-27.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
86.17
34.66
-87.14
-38.06
Depreciation
-27.01
-33.91
-31.39
-28.41
Tax paid
0.12
7.1
0.64
-7.05
Working capital
25.14
-315.3
-79.72
-51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.76
34.21
-10.47
27.46
Op profit growth
54.09
126.93
-54.21
-43.16
EBIT growth
83.23
383.79
-77.34
-53.53
Net profit growth
-40.61
-407.01
91.69
-369.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rana Ranjit Singh
Managing Director
Rana Veer Pratap Singh
Independent Director
Navpreet Kaur
Non Executive Director
Basant Kumar Bajai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Madhur Bain Singh
Independent Director
Surjeet Kaushal
Independent Director
Harneet Singh Oberoi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rana Sugars Ltd
Summary
Promoted by the Punjab Agro Industrial Corporation (28.6% equity stake) and Rana Gurjit Singh and his associates (17.2%), Rana Sugars was incorporated in July, 1991. The Company came out with a public issue in Aug.93 to set up a 2500-tcd sugar plant along with captive power generation of 5 MW. The main product of the company is white crystal sugar which is used in households, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. There are two by-products -- molasses and bagasse. Molasses are used to manufacture alcohol and citric acid. Bagasse is used as a raw material in the paper industry and also as fuel to generate steam and power. Located in Punjab, the company is at an advantage as Punjab is a sugar-deficit state. Also, the yield per hectare in Punjab is satisfactory. Rana Sugars Limited is the first company in the North India which has set up a Co-generation Power Project which was commenced production during March 2002. The Co-generation is generating 14 MW surplus power after meeting the captive demand from its in built system.The Company started commercial production of its Distillery Unit of 60 KL capacity at District Tarn Taran w.e.f. 2nd March, 2006. Originally commissioned to manufacture industrial alcohol/rectified spirit, the distillery was upgraded to produce ethanol. In due course of time the distillery was expanded as the demand for ethanol grew multifold and resulting, the current capacity of the plant stood at 225 KLPD.During 2007, it expanded co-generation of power increa
Read More
The Rana Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rana Sugars Ltd is ₹284.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rana Sugars Ltd is 20.54 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rana Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rana Sugars Ltd is ₹18.2 and ₹27.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rana Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.21%, 3 Years at -8.90%, 1 Year at -19.11%, 6 Month at -24.66%, 3 Month at -14.13% and 1 Month at -4.88%.
