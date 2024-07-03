iifl-logo-icon 1
Rana Sugars Ltd Share Price

18.52
(-2.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.11
  • Day's High19.15
  • 52 Wk High27.7
  • Prev. Close19.09
  • Day's Low18.52
  • 52 Wk Low 18.2
  • Turnover (lac)27.84
  • P/E20.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.53
  • EPS0.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)284.41
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rana Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

19.11

Prev. Close

19.09

Turnover(Lac.)

27.84

Day's High

19.15

Day's Low

18.52

52 Week's High

27.7

52 Week's Low

18.2

Book Value

32.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

284.41

P/E

20.54

EPS

0.93

Divi. Yield

0

Rana Sugars Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rana Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rana Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.63%

Non-Promoter- 1.67%

Institutions: 1.66%

Non-Institutions: 75.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rana Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

153.54

153.54

153.54

153.54

Preference Capital

55.92

53.05

50.18

47.64

Reserves

358.82

330.76

267.33

181.43

Net Worth

568.28

537.35

471.05

382.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,222.07

1,310.68

976.53

1,090.81

yoy growth (%)

-6.76

34.21

-10.47

27.46

Raw materials

-936.98

-1,100.81

-844.73

-914.62

As % of sales

76.67

83.98

86.5

83.84

Employee costs

-41.7

-37.7

-29.99

-27.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

86.17

34.66

-87.14

-38.06

Depreciation

-27.01

-33.91

-31.39

-28.41

Tax paid

0.12

7.1

0.64

-7.05

Working capital

25.14

-315.3

-79.72

-51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.76

34.21

-10.47

27.46

Op profit growth

54.09

126.93

-54.21

-43.16

EBIT growth

83.23

383.79

-77.34

-53.53

Net profit growth

-40.61

-407.01

91.69

-369.73

No Record Found

Rana Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rana Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rana Ranjit Singh

Managing Director

Rana Veer Pratap Singh

Independent Director

Navpreet Kaur

Non Executive Director

Basant Kumar Bajai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Madhur Bain Singh

Independent Director

Surjeet Kaushal

Independent Director

Harneet Singh Oberoi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rana Sugars Ltd

Summary

Promoted by the Punjab Agro Industrial Corporation (28.6% equity stake) and Rana Gurjit Singh and his associates (17.2%), Rana Sugars was incorporated in July, 1991. The Company came out with a public issue in Aug.93 to set up a 2500-tcd sugar plant along with captive power generation of 5 MW. The main product of the company is white crystal sugar which is used in households, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. There are two by-products -- molasses and bagasse. Molasses are used to manufacture alcohol and citric acid. Bagasse is used as a raw material in the paper industry and also as fuel to generate steam and power. Located in Punjab, the company is at an advantage as Punjab is a sugar-deficit state. Also, the yield per hectare in Punjab is satisfactory. Rana Sugars Limited is the first company in the North India which has set up a Co-generation Power Project which was commenced production during March 2002. The Co-generation is generating 14 MW surplus power after meeting the captive demand from its in built system.The Company started commercial production of its Distillery Unit of 60 KL capacity at District Tarn Taran w.e.f. 2nd March, 2006. Originally commissioned to manufacture industrial alcohol/rectified spirit, the distillery was upgraded to produce ethanol. In due course of time the distillery was expanded as the demand for ethanol grew multifold and resulting, the current capacity of the plant stood at 225 KLPD.During 2007, it expanded co-generation of power increa
Company FAQs

What is the Rana Sugars Ltd share price today?

The Rana Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rana Sugars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rana Sugars Ltd is ₹284.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rana Sugars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rana Sugars Ltd is 20.54 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rana Sugars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rana Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rana Sugars Ltd is ₹18.2 and ₹27.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rana Sugars Ltd?

Rana Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.21%, 3 Years at -8.90%, 1 Year at -19.11%, 6 Month at -24.66%, 3 Month at -14.13% and 1 Month at -4.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rana Sugars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rana Sugars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.64 %
Institutions - 1.66 %
Public - 75.70 %

