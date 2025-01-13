Rana Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
153.54
153.54
153.54
153.54
Preference Capital
55.92
53.05
50.18
47.64
Reserves
358.82
330.76
267.33
181.43
Net Worth
568.28
537.35
471.05
382.61
Minority Interest
Debt
386.75
358.56
171.58
159.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.86
33.52
24.04
0
Total Liabilities
991.89
929.43
666.67
542.28
Fixed Assets
584.97
535.74
509.01
448.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
375.11
363.31
115.15
16.98
Inventories
592.15
585.34
514.11
373.22
Inventory Days
111.47
Sundry Debtors
139.11
128.04
107.28
137.65
Debtor Days
41.11
Other Current Assets
154.95
182.41
117.51
100.15
Sundry Creditors
-437.45
-429.15
-527.17
-498.39
Creditor Days
148.85
Other Current Liabilities
-73.65
-103.33
-96.58
-95.65
Cash
31.79
30.37
42.51
76.65
Total Assets
991.87
929.42
666.67
542.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.